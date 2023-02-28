A young magician and his assistant have gone viral for their "funny magic"

Photo by twitter

As a child, I always sought attention from my family, friends, teachers, neighbours, and strangers. Whether it was through silly pranks or excelling in sports and games, I wanted to be known for something special. This desire is not unique to me; nearly every child wants to stand out from the crowd, feel important, and receive praise from those around them.

Children strive to please their parents and family because they know their loved ones are their world and the most significant people. Encouraging and motivating them to perform better is a form of parental approval that instils confidence in children.

Recently, a viral video caught my attention for its healthy dose of humour and innocence. It features a boy and a girl performing a magic act. The boy, around 4-5 years old, acts as the girl's assistant. As the girl holds a large towel over her head, the boy disappears when she shakes the towel and removes it, making the girl's act look incomplete.

While the act was humorous, the girl's beating of the boy is concerning. It raises questions about interpreting such behaviour, especially when shared on social media.

As parents, we encourage our children to stand out positively. We can help them develop their interests, talents, and skills and support them in pursuing their goals. We should also teach them to respect others and celebrate their achievements, creating a positive and healthy environment for all children to grow and learn.

Encouraging our children to stand out and feel special does not have to come at the expense of others. By teaching them to support and respect their peers, we can create a unique world where everyone can shine.

In conclusion, as parents, let us encourage our children to stand out positively, embrace their talents, and support and celebrate others' achievements. Let us foster a culture of respect and positivity that allows every child to grow and thrive.