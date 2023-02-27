Viral video: The danger and beauty of a falcon's hunting skills captured on video

Photo by Alan Mersom on Unsplash

Falcon is one of the most potent and swift predators in the world of birds. Their sharp eyesight allows them to spot fish floating inside the sea and use their incredible speed for diving and catching their prey. In this article, we will explore the unique abilities of the Falcon and how it manages to catch fish in the wild.

The Falcon's Hunting Technique

The hunting technique of a Falcon is a sight to behold. They soar high up in the sky, scanning the horizon for potential prey. Once they spot their target, they will tuck in their wings and dive towards the water at over 200 miles per hour. As they near the water's surface, they use their sharp talons to grab the fish from the water.

Interestingly, Falcons are among the few birds that can dive into the water to catch their prey. They have a special third eyelid, which acts like goggles and protects their eyes from the water's impact. They can also close their nostrils, preventing water from entering their nasal cavity.

The Falcon's Prey

Fish is the primary source of food for Falcons. They prefer to hunt small to medium-sized fish, such as salmon, trout, and herring. They also hunt other small animals, such as rabbits, rodents, and insects.

The Food Chain

The Falcon plays a vital role in the food chain, with its hunting skills providing food for many other animals. After catching their prey, the Falcons take their food to a safe location to enjoy their meal. However, their meal may not last long, as other predators are always looking for an opportunity to steal their food. Sharks and other predatory birds are known to attack Falcons to take their meal.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Falcon is a magnificent bird with unique hunting skills. Their ability to catch fish in the water is impressive, and their speed and agility make them one of the most fearsome predators in the animal kingdom. However, despite their power, they are not immune to the laws of nature. In the wild, the food chain ensures food for everyone, and the Falcon's prey becomes food for other animals.