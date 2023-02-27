Viral Video: Emotional Reunion of Pet Owner and Beloved Cat After Nine Years

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYWzL_0l16jCiq00
Photo byAdryan RAonUnsplash

A heartwarming story of reunification has recently captured the attention of pet lovers around the world. After nine long years of being missing, a cat named Piper was finally reunited with her owner, much to the delight of everyone involved.

The story began when a resident called the Animal Protection Unit of the Henrico County Police to report a stray cat that had been hanging around their porch. In response, an animal protection officer picked up the cat and brought it to the shelter. Fortunately, Piper had a microchip detected during her examination, which allowed the officers to locate her owner after conducting extensive research.

The pet parent's reaction upon receiving the call regarding her lost cat was discussed in the following few lines. Initially, she found it hard to believe, but she eventually acknowledged that Piper had been missing for nine years. After a long time of searching for her, the owner had already registered her beloved cat as deceased with the microchip company. Nevertheless, Piper had other plans and decided to reappear after all this time.

The joy of reuniting with her furry companion was an emotional experience for the pet parent. The Henrico Police Department shared the touching story on their official Instagram account, along with two pictures of the cat and her pet mom, which garnered several likes and comments from pet lovers worldwide.

As pet parents, we consider our animals to be members of our families. Losing a beloved pet is always tragic, and the chances of finding them after being missing for a long time are usually slim. However, stories like Piper's provide hope and remind us never to give up looking for our missing animals.

In conclusion, the Henrico Police Department's final message urges everyone to have their pets microchipped. It is a simple procedure that can significantly increase the chances of reuniting with your furry companion if they get lost. Piper's story is a testament to the importance of microchipping and the power of hope and perseverance in finding our lost pets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pet Reunions# local news# local story# Emotional Pet Stories# Cats

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Sara Irshad

New York City, NY

New York City Braces for Winter Storm, Up to an Inch of Snow Predicted

New York City residents are being advised to brace themselves for a winter storm as meteorologists predict up to an inch of snow for the region starting Monday night. The "quick-moving low pressure" system is expected to start as rain late Monday night, transitioning into snow after 1 a.m., as per the National Weather Service.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

The Great Debate: Composting NYC's Tons of Dog Poop, One Community's Experiment

New York City has long struggled with the problem of dog waste. In 2020, the city issued 92,000 dog licenses, but surveys conducted by the city health department indicate that the number of canines could be five times higher than the official count.

Read full story

Viral video: Unleashing the Lightning-fast hunting skills of Cheetah

Cheetahs have always been a topic of fascination thanks to their incredible speed and agility. These magnificent creatures have been featured in numerous wildlife-related programs, which have taught us about their habits, habitats, traits, and unique qualities. In this article, we'll look closer at the world's fastest land animal, the cheetah, and explore its hunting abilities.

Read full story

Watch: Cat's journey from hatching to caring for chicks goes viral

The animal kingdom is full of surprises, and their behavior often angers us. Whether it's a friendship between two different species or predators interacting with humans, such tales never fail to captivate us. Among these intriguing stories is a tale of a cat and her unlikely adopted chicks.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How Law Enforcement Agencies Collaborated to Uncover $38 Million Theft from Low-Income Families

Authorities have arrested 15 suspects concerning a massive operation that stole over $38 million from low-income families in Southern California. These criminals targeted the CalWORKs and CalFresh programs, which provide aid to beneficiaries in need of necessities such as food.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Inflation triggers $8.25 increase in AirTrain fare

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the AirTrain to JFK Airport and Newark Airport fare has increased by 25 cents from $8 to $8.25 on Sunday. The increase was triggered by inflation and is expected to generate additional revenue to aid in the recovery of lost payments incurred during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments

Discover the world's wonders on a three-year cruise for only $30,000

Have you always dreamed of travelling the world and experiencing different cultures but have yet to have the time or resources to do so? Life at Sea Cruises has the perfect solution for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Seven injured after e-scooter battery explosion in Bronx Supermarket

Photo byBenny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office. Officials have said that an e-scooter battery explosion in a Bronx supermarket on Sunday morning left seven people injured. The blast caused a fast-moving blaze that ripped through a commercial building, causing significant damage. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said the fire caused an "extraordinary amount of damage."

Read full story

New York State Expands Cannabis Licenses for Social Equity Candidates

New York state is doubling the number of dispensary licenses for its social equity program aimed at individuals with past marijuana convictions and their family members. This move will expand the number of licenses from 150 to 300, with approximately 900 entrepreneurs applying for these licenses so far. However, the state has only awarded 66 licenses, and only a handful of shops are operational.

Read full story
7 comments

House Ethics Committee Investigates Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Over 'Tax the Rich' Dress

The House Ethics Committee has investigated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly accepting gifts that were not permissible as part of her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021. This event made headlines after the congresswoman wore a dress with the words "Tax the Rich" emblazoned.

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Improving the Subway: Brooklyn Councilman Launches "Friends of MTA Station Group"

Councilmember Lincoln Restler from Brooklyn is taking matters into his own hands and launching a volunteer program to improve the conditions of New York's subway stations.

Read full story

Heartwarming video: Animals experience freedom after being rescued

The importance of freedom cannot be overstated, even for the smallest creatures. It is a basic need that every living being deserved, whether it is humans or animals. Sadly, many animals are held captive in zoos, circuses, or even in people's homes, deprived of their natural habitats, and mistreated.

Read full story

Struggling snowboarder causes chaos on the slopes: Knocks over skiers like bowling pins

A recent video that has gone viral online has left the skiing community in awe and disbelief. Shot in Styria, Austria, the video depicts a snowboarder struggling to stay upright on a tow rope as he has pulled up a slope.

Read full story
1 comments

Unbelievable: Man discovers massive spider living inside his ear

A recent viral video on Twitter has sent shivers down the spines of many netizens. The video shows a man lying down while a liquid is injected into his ear. As the fluid is poured in, a live spider crawls out, shocking both the man and the audience. The video has since been viewed 5.7 million times and has garnered several likes and comments.

Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Aurora City Councilmember Proposes Sister City Partnership with Chihuahua, Mexico

Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano proposed a bill to establish a sister city partnership between Aurora, Colorado and Chihuahua, Mexico, to strengthen cultural and educational ties. This move aims to formalize the existing strong relationship between the two cities.

Read full story

Alcohol and Health: Understanding the Interrelated Symptoms and Effects of Alcoholism

Alcoholism is a severe problem that affects many people worldwide. I talked with Heather, a fellow reader struggling with alcohol use. Heather shared her story with me, and she is contemplating moving toward sobriety due to worsening her health issues.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Man Shares Near-Death Encounter with Alligator and How It Changed His Life

Florida resident Jeffrey Heim had a life-changing experience while searching for shark teeth in the Myakka River. His near-death encounter with an alligator has inspired him to raise awareness about the dangers of alligator mating season and wildlife conservation.

Read full story
2 comments

Watch the viral video of a cyclist's unbelievable escape from certain death

In a world where destiny and miracles are often questioned, a viral video shows how things happen for a reason and at their own pace. This video depicts a miraculous event that unscathed a cyclist after almost being hit by two speeding vehicles. In this article, we will explore the details of the video and discuss the importance of cherishing life's uncertainties.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Viral video: Alligator breaks metal fence like cardboard

It's not uncommon for Florida to make headlines with bizarre news stories; this time, the alligators are in the spotlight. In a recent viral video, a Florida gator can easily break through a metal fence as if made of paper. The video has been making rounds on social media, and it's not hard to see why.

Read full story
7 comments

The Touching Story of a Capuchin Monkey's Struggle with a Disabled Baby

A recent study published in the journal Primates on February 15, 2023, revealed the life and eventual death of a capuchin monkey with a limb disability in the wild. The study shows how the mother and social group treated the disabled baby similarly to any other baby but struggled to carry it around.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy