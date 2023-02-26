Heartwarming video: Old women dance to Rihanna's hit song

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNQWa_0l0L2Kwz00
Photo byfacebook

If you're feeling down and need a good laugh, look no further than this heartwarming video that will surely put a smile on your face. A group of seniors from Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green, a retirement and assisted living facility in Kentucky, United States, recently recreated Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The result is nothing short of amazing.

The video, which has now gone viral, features 11 women between the ages of 80 and 92 dressed in white dancing in the background while 87-year-old Dora Martin steals the show as she lip-syncs to Rihanna's hit song, "Rude Boy," dressed identically to the pop star in a red outfit.

The caption accompanying the photo reads, "Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show," and it's clear that the seniors put in a lot of effort to make the performance unforgettable. The video has since been viewed by over 44k people on Facebook, with social media users praising the seniors for their incredible performance.

Why This Performance Is So Special

This performance is more than just a fun and lighthearted video. It's a testament to the power of music and dances to unite people, regardless of age or physical abilities. These seniors may be in their golden years, but they proved they still have plenty of energy and passion for life.

By recreating Rihanna's performance, they also showed that age is just a number and that it's never too late to try something new or pursue a lifelong dream. The video has inspired many people worldwide, proving that you're never too old to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest.

Final Thoughts

In a world that often seems bleak and divided, this video is a much-needed reminder of the beauty and joy of simple things like music, dance, and human connection. It's a heartwarming story that has touched the hearts of millions of people worldwide and serves as a reminder that no matter what challenges we may face, there's always something to be grateful for and smile about.

So if you're feeling down or need a little pick-me-up, take a few minutes to watch this amazing video and let these seniors show you that anything is possible with a little determination, courage, and a lot of fun.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Senior Citizens# Rihanna# Super Bowl Halftime Show# viral video# Dance Performance

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Sara Irshad

Alcohol and Health: Understanding the Interrelated Symptoms and Effects of Alcoholism

Alcoholism is a severe problem that affects many people worldwide. I talked with Heather, a fellow reader struggling with alcohol use. Heather shared her story with me, and she is contemplating moving toward sobriety due to worsening her health issues.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Man Shares Near-Death Encounter with Alligator and How It Changed His Life

Florida resident Jeffrey Heim had a life-changing experience while searching for shark teeth in the Myakka River. His near-death encounter with an alligator has inspired him to raise awareness about the dangers of alligator mating season and wildlife conservation.

Read full story

Watch the viral video of a cyclist's unbelievable escape from certain death

In a world where destiny and miracles are often questioned, a viral video shows how things happen for a reason and at their own pace. This video depicts a miraculous event that unscathed a cyclist after almost being hit by two speeding vehicles. In this article, we will explore the details of the video and discuss the importance of cherishing life's uncertainties.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Viral video: Alligator breaks metal fence like cardboard

It's not uncommon for Florida to make headlines with bizarre news stories; this time, the alligators are in the spotlight. In a recent viral video, a Florida gator can easily break through a metal fence as if made of paper. The video has been making rounds on social media, and it's not hard to see why.

Read full story
1 comments

The Touching Story of a Capuchin Monkey's Struggle with a Disabled Baby

A recent study published in the journal Primates on February 15, 2023, revealed the life and eventual death of a capuchin monkey with a limb disability in the wild. The study shows how the mother and social group treated the disabled baby similarly to any other baby but struggled to carry it around.

Read full story

Discovering New Worlds: James Webb Telescope's Quest for Alien Life

Scientists have long theorized that some other life must evolve elsewhere in the vast Universe containing an unimaginably large number of stars and planets. We could be one step closer to finding the evidence of our cosmic neighbours on exoplanets many millions of kilometres from home because to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Read full story

Canine beauty: Newfiedoodle smashes Guinness world record with 7-inch eyelash

Move over, humans; it's time for dogs to take the beauty world by storm. Meet Coco, the six-year-old newfiedoodle who set the Guinness World Record for having the longest eyelash on a dog. At a stunning 17.8 centimeters or 7 inches, Coco, a Poodle/Newfoundland mix, is ready to give beauty moguls a run for their money.

Read full story

Viral video: Dog responds to calming piano melodies

Music has always been a powerful medium that touches people's hearts from different cultures and backgrounds. It is the universal language of mankind that brings people together, transcending boundaries and creating a sense of unity.

Read full story

Unbelievable footage of a shark feeding frenzy caught on camera in Louisiana

The clip, which was taken by Dillon May and shared by Storyful, shows a massive group of hungry sharks feasting on a menhaden pod just 15 miles off the coast of Venice. May and his girlfriend were on a friend's fishing boat when they spotted the pod and drove towards it, thinking it was a tuna boil. However, they were shocked to find a furious group of sharks instead.

Read full story
Ohio State

How a Text Message to the Wrong Number Changed Brenda Stearns's Life Forever

Brenda Stearns, a woman who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 12, shared how a text message sent to the wrong number changed her life forever. In 2009, Brenda was in Ohio visiting her sister when she decided to swap numbers with some of her sister's friends to meet more people. She had a habit of sending daily positive messages to everyone in her phone book, and that day was no exception.

Read full story
1 comments

Former Google Engineer Warns About the Dangers of AI After Claiming Chatbot Became Sentient

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most powerful and influential technologies ever invented, but it also poses serious risks and challenges for humanity. This is the message of Blake Lemoine, a former Google engineer fired by the company after claiming that its AI chatbot had achieved sentience.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Introducing Angie's Lobster: A Drive-Through Restaurant in Phoenix That's Changing the Game

If you're a seafood lover, you know there's nothing like biting into a fresh, juicy lobster roll. For years, this East Coast delicacy was only accessible to those living near the shore. But now, thanks to Angie's Lobster, seafood enthusiasts all over Phoenix can satisfy their cravings without having to fly to Maine.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Bill Passes to Allow Gender-Inclusive Multi-Stall Restrooms: A Step Towards Inclusivity

The Illinois House has passed a new bill allowing businesses to create gender-inclusive multi-stall restrooms. Sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Katie Stuart, House Bill 1286 has been designed to promote privacy, safety, and gender inclusivity for all Illinois residents and visitors.

Read full story
4 comments
Buffalo, NY

Explosion During Fire Kills Firefighter in Buffalo, New York

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York, as a four-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of Main Street, the city's theater district, causing an explosion that killed a firefighter. Emergency officials reported the incident happened around 10:40 a.m., and at least 40 pieces of equipment were used to contain the blaze.

Read full story
5 comments
Youngstown, OH

Ohio Animal Charity Discovers Over 50 Animals Living in 'Deplorable' Home Zoo

Animal charity rescuers were stunned when they discovered over 50 animals living in horrendous conditions in a Youngstown, Ohio, home. The shocking discovery was made after the home's residents passed out due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Upon entering the house, the rescue team found dogs, snakes, and even endangered turtles in some of the worst conditions they had ever witnessed.

Read full story

Dangerous Redback Spider Found in Pack of Grapes from Australian Supermarket

A customer in Western Australia recently made a startling discovery when she opened a pack of red seedless grapes purchased from her local Woolworths store. Kristy Backman found a live redback spider among the grapes, prompting concerns over the safety of products sold by the supermarket chain.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Watch viral video: Florida school sports practice interrupted by 'Relaxed' 6.5ft alligator

A recent lacrosse practice at Tampa's Alonso High School in Florida was unexpectedly halted when a 6.5-foot alligator decided to hike across the pitch. Calvin Silva and Trevor Palm of the Ravens lacrosse team collected their balls after practicing shots and discovered the scaly visitor.

Read full story
1 comments

Solar Flare Causes Disruption in Radio Communication Across America

The Sun, the star that gives life to our planet, has been active lately. This week, it released a strong solar flare that caused radio blackouts in the US and Latin America. The event on February 28 at around 12:50 p.m. ET was classified as an M8.6-class flare and was released by sunspot region 3234, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

Read full story
1 comments

Rare sleep disorder leaves woman sleeping up to 22 hours a day

Joanna Cox, a 38-year-old woman, has been dubbed the real-life Sleeping Beauty due to the rare condition that causes her to sleep up to 22 hours a day. Her condition, idiopathic hypersomnia, is a rare disorder that leaves her struggling to wake up and feeling "unrested" and "mentally foggy."

Read full story
2 comments

Viral video shows toddler fearlessly playing with enormous python

Have you ever witnessed a toddler playing with a massive python? If not, prepare to be shocked and amazed at the same time. A viral video shared on Twitter by journalist LP Pant has captured a young child's fearless interaction with a massive snake. The video has sparked a wide range of reactions from netizens, emphasizing how dangerous it is to play with these reptiles.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy