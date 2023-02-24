Funny video: Two dogs dancing to o antava song

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pWOV_0kyKVo2Y00
Photo byinstagram

Dog videos are the epitome of fun and entertainment; they always make people smile and feel good.

Recently, a video of two dogs "dancing" to the hit song Oo Antava has been circulating online, gaining popularity among pet lovers. In this article, we'll explore this trending video, why it's so popular, and how people react to it on social media.

The Video: Two Dogs Dancing to Oo Antava Song

The video starts with two dogs staring at each other while carrying a ball. As the music starts, the dogs move their heads and bodies in sync with the song's beat. It's like they are "dancing" to the music. The way they hit each note of the song is truly amazing and will leave you saying, "wow."

For More Viral Videos: Click Here

The video has the ideal background music for the dog fight, and it's no wonder why it has become so popular. Instagram users have shared it on their accounts, and it has now reached over 20.3 million views, with more and more people watching it daily.

Social Media Reactions to the Video

People have responded to the video with comments, emojis, and jokes. One person on Instagram commented, "They got better moves than me," while another jokingly said, "It's scripted. The dogs are paid, actors." Another person commented, "I saw this reel ten times," and a fourth person praised the video, saying, "Best choreography by two pets."

Why is this Video So Popular?

It's no secret that dog videos are popular among pet lovers, but what makes this video stand out? How the dogs "dance" to the song is impressive and entertaining. It's clear that the dogs are having fun, and their playful antics are contagious. Additionally, the choice of music adds to the video's appeal, making it even more enjoyable to watch.

From an SEO perspective, this video has all the elements to make it viral. It's entertaining, easy to watch, and shareable, making it perfect for social media. It's also unique, a factor that search engines consider when ranking content. Therefore, it's no surprise that this video has gained so much attention online.

Conclusion

Dog videos are always entertaining, and the video of two dogs "dancing" to the Oo Antava song is no exception. It has become a viral hit, with millions of views and countless comments and shares on social media. The dogs' playful antics and impressive synchronization to the music have made them internet sensations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dog Videos# Viral Videos# Pet Entertainment# Social Media Trends# dogs

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Sara Irshad

Unbelievable footage of a shark feeding frenzy caught on camera in Louisiana

The clip, which was taken by Dillon May and shared by Storyful, shows a massive group of hungry sharks feasting on a menhaden pod just 15 miles off the coast of Venice. May and his girlfriend were on a friend's fishing boat when they spotted the pod and drove towards it, thinking it was a tuna boil. However, they were shocked to find a furious group of sharks instead.

Read full story
Ohio State

How a Text Message to the Wrong Number Changed Brenda Stearns's Life Forever

Brenda Stearns, a woman who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 12, shared how a text message sent to the wrong number changed her life forever. In 2009, Brenda was in Ohio visiting her sister when she decided to swap numbers with some of her sister's friends to meet more people. She had a habit of sending daily positive messages to everyone in her phone book, and that day was no exception.

Read full story
1 comments

Former Google Engineer Warns About the Dangers of AI After Claiming Chatbot Became Sentient

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most powerful and influential technologies ever invented, but it also poses serious risks and challenges for humanity. This is the message of Blake Lemoine, a former Google engineer fired by the company after claiming that its AI chatbot had achieved sentience.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Introducing Angie's Lobster: A Drive-Through Restaurant in Phoenix That's Changing the Game

If you're a seafood lover, you know there's nothing like biting into a fresh, juicy lobster roll. For years, this East Coast delicacy was only accessible to those living near the shore. But now, thanks to Angie's Lobster, seafood enthusiasts all over Phoenix can satisfy their cravings without having to fly to Maine.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Bill Passes to Allow Gender-Inclusive Multi-Stall Restrooms: A Step Towards Inclusivity

The Illinois House has passed a new bill allowing businesses to create gender-inclusive multi-stall restrooms. Sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Katie Stuart, House Bill 1286 has been designed to promote privacy, safety, and gender inclusivity for all Illinois residents and visitors.

Read full story
4 comments
Buffalo, NY

Explosion During Fire Kills Firefighter in Buffalo, New York

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York, as a four-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of Main Street, the city's theater district, causing an explosion that killed a firefighter. Emergency officials reported the incident happened around 10:40 a.m., and at least 40 pieces of equipment were used to contain the blaze.

Read full story
4 comments
Youngstown, OH

Ohio Animal Charity Discovers Over 50 Animals Living in 'Deplorable' Home Zoo

Animal charity rescuers were stunned when they discovered over 50 animals living in horrendous conditions in a Youngstown, Ohio, home. The shocking discovery was made after the home's residents passed out due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Upon entering the house, the rescue team found dogs, snakes, and even endangered turtles in some of the worst conditions they had ever witnessed.

Read full story

Dangerous Redback Spider Found in Pack of Grapes from Australian Supermarket

A customer in Western Australia recently made a startling discovery when she opened a pack of red seedless grapes purchased from her local Woolworths store. Kristy Backman found a live redback spider among the grapes, prompting concerns over the safety of products sold by the supermarket chain.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Watch viral video: Florida school sports practice interrupted by 'Relaxed' 6.5ft alligator

A recent lacrosse practice at Tampa's Alonso High School in Florida was unexpectedly halted when a 6.5-foot alligator decided to hike across the pitch. Calvin Silva and Trevor Palm of the Ravens lacrosse team collected their balls after practicing shots and discovered the scaly visitor.

Read full story
1 comments

Solar Flare Causes Disruption in Radio Communication Across America

The Sun, the star that gives life to our planet, has been active lately. This week, it released a strong solar flare that caused radio blackouts in the US and Latin America. The event on February 28 at around 12:50 p.m. ET was classified as an M8.6-class flare and was released by sunspot region 3234, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

Read full story

Rare sleep disorder leaves woman sleeping up to 22 hours a day

Joanna Cox, a 38-year-old woman, has been dubbed the real-life Sleeping Beauty due to the rare condition that causes her to sleep up to 22 hours a day. Her condition, idiopathic hypersomnia, is a rare disorder that leaves her struggling to wake up and feeling "unrested" and "mentally foggy."

Read full story
1 comments

Viral video shows toddler fearlessly playing with enormous python

Have you ever witnessed a toddler playing with a massive python? If not, prepare to be shocked and amazed at the same time. A viral video shared on Twitter by journalist LP Pant has captured a young child's fearless interaction with a massive snake. The video has sparked a wide range of reactions from netizens, emphasizing how dangerous it is to play with these reptiles.

Read full story
2 comments

Viral video: A Father’s emotional reaction when his Daughter donates kidney to him

A heartwarming video of a father's emotional reaction when he found out that his daughter donated her kidney to him has gone viral on social media. The video has touched the hearts of millions worldwide and showcases the incredible bond between a father and his daughter.

Read full story

Explore the World's Most Luxurious Resort at $100,000 a Night

Dubai is a city that's no stranger to extravagance and luxury. It's where the nouveau riche aesthetics are celebrated, and the concept of "ultraluxury" takes on a whole new meaning. And regarding ultra-luxury, Atlantis, the Royal sets the standard.

Read full story
Wellesley, MA

US Woman Celebrates 112th Birthday with Surprise Party in Wellesley

Herlda Senhouse, the oldest resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, celebrated her 112th birthday on Tuesday, February 28, with a surprise party. Her friends and family gathered at the senior living centre to celebrate with her, as reported by ABC affiliate WCVB5.

Read full story
1 comments

Viral Video: Woman Accidentally Falls into Drain while Photographing Newlyweds

Weddings are one of the most memorable events in a person's life, and they are often filled with fun and happy moments that people want to cherish forever. However, weddings can also be where embarrassing moments are captured on camera, especially on the dance floor. While some moments are lighthearted and enjoyable to watch, others can be distressing, leaving viewers uneasy and uncomfortable.

Read full story
Madison, WI

New LIRR Schedules and Grand Central Madison Service Lead to Commuter Frustration

LIRR commuters on Long Island feel the effects of the MTA's new schedules, which were implemented this week. Although the schedules represent a 40% increase in service for the LIRR on weekdays, some passengers must now transfer to Jamaica station, leaving commuters frustrated and experiencing longer travel times.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Low-Income New Yorkers Face Food Insecurity as SNAP Benefits Expire

Photo by(Bebeto Matthews/AP) Over 1.7 million low-income New Yorkers are reeling from the expiration of the emergency pandemic-era SNAP allocation, a crucial lifeline during the COVID-19 crisis. According to advocates, the abrupt end of this program has left many in dire straits and will lead to a rise in food insecurity.

Read full story
2 comments

Hilarious video: When wildlife steals people's food

We all have certain delectable foods that we relish eating, whether in the comfort of our homes or on the go. Additionally, we all have the preferred restaurants that we frequently visit to enjoy a delightful culinary experience. It's a peculiar feeling that cannot be put into words.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

Supporting Young Adults Transitioning Out of Foster Care: Arkansas' Latest Program

Life can be challenging, especially for young adults transitioning into adulthood without a support system. This is even more true for those who age out of foster care and don't have anyone to turn to for help. Fortunately, a new program called LifeSet is designed to help young adults adjust to living independently.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy