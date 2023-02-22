Brooklyn Beckham Mocks Kate Middleton's Kitchen Disaster with Impressive Pancake Flipping Skills

Photo by instagram

In a recent viral video, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, had a kitchen disaster while attempting to make pancakes during a royal visit. However, the incident didn't go unnoticed by Brooklyn Beckham, the famous cook and son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. The young boy showed off his talent in the kitchen by perfectly flipping pancakes with closed eyes and mocking the royal's attempt.

Brooklyn captioned the clip on his Instagram with a cheeky challenge, "But could you do it with your eyes closed?" The video attracted massive applause and hilarious comments from fans, but also some criticism and mockery towards Kate Middleton's cooking skills.

During the royal visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough, the Duchess of Cambridge got stuck in pancake making and struggled to stop the pancake from sticking to the pan. She had to use a spatula to peel the food from the pan and eventually managed to free some of the pancakes to flip it over, leading to cheers from those in the room.

However, the incident sparked massive reactions on social media, with some users taking a veiled jibe at Kate Middleton's cooking skills. They asked if this was a great example of womanhood and questioned if she was a dutiful wife and loving mother of three, stating that "this lady literally can't fry an egg."

In contrast, Brooklyn Beckham's impressive pancake-flipping skills were widely appreciated and shared on social media. As a famous cook himself, it's no surprise that he was able to show off his talent effortlessly.

In conclusion, while Kate Middleton's kitchen disaster video may have gone viral, it's heartening to see Brooklyn Beckham's fun and light-hearted response to it. His impressive skills in the kitchen have certainly grabbed his attention and showcased his cooking prowess.