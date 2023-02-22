NY Governor Hochul faces opposition over plan to prohibit menthol cigarettes and raise cigarette taxes

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the cigarette tax by $1 to $5.35 and to expand the state's ban on flavored vaping products to all tobacco products has caught the attention of anti-cancer activists, bodega owners, tobacco-industry giants, and Black leaders.

The Governor's administration says the proposals aim to make tobacco inaccessible to young people and reduce the youth smoking rate by 9%. The ban would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes, which are smoked at higher speeds by Black people than by other races or ethnicities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Bodega and convenience store owners say it will fuel the state's already robust black market for tobacco products. The ban also raises concerns among Black leaders, who question whether the menthol ban unfairly targets people of color.

The state already has one of the highest tobacco taxes in the country, which state leaders and the American Lung Association say discourages young people from smoking.

The flavored tobacco ban would drop $133 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $255 million the following year.

Advocacy groups like the American Cancer Society and American Lung Association back Hochul's plan, saying it will make it harder for kids to get started on tobacco products.

However, prominent Black leaders in her hometown of Buffalo, such as a group of Black pastors, have urged her to drop the proposal.

They question whether the menthol ban would unfairly affect people of color who prefer menthol and the criminal justice implications of the plan, including whether police would target more people of color if they're forced to seek menthol cigarettes on the black market.

Overall, Hochul's plan faces significant opposition from various groups and may need to be revised to balance the public health benefits of reducing youth smoking rates with concerns about the impact on small businesses and communities of color.