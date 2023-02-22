200-Year-Old NYC Youth Charity Closing Down Due to Funding Cuts and Late Contract Payments

Photo by Christa Boaz/gothamist

Sheltering Arms, a 200-year-old nonprofit that serves over 17,000 children and families in New York City, is shutting down due to years of funding cuts and late contract payments, according to its CEO Elizabeth McCarthy.

The organization, which provides youth homeless shelters, foster care, mental health treatment, and housing programs in every borough except Staten Island, is devastated by this decision. Late contract payments and low enrollment in some programs have worsened the situation.

During the pandemic, a $2 million budget gap forced Sheltering Arms to cut its daycare programs last year.

Contract payment delays are a long-standing issue that has affected thousands of organizations like Sheltering Arms. Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to tackle this problem early in his tenure. Adams and City Comptroller Brad Lander created a task force to ensure nonprofits are paid on time.

Lander stated they are working hard to clear the backlog that causes organizations to struggle or shutter.

Sheltering Arms' financial problems have worsened, with razor-thin reserves in their 2020 financial statement. The organization took in about $99.2 million that year, mostly from government contracts, and spent all but about $66,000.

Due to low enrollment in early childhood and other programs caused by the pandemic, the Department of Education agreed to reimburse only 75% of the organization's spending last year. It left Sheltering Arms millions behind in cash that it needed to make rent, cover insurance, and pay staff.

The shutdown will take effect later this spring, and Sheltering Arms will turn its programs over to other nonprofits, including Rising Ground, which has pledged to offer jobs to existing Sheltering Arms staff.

The organization contracts with the Department of Youth and Community Development and the Administration for Children's Services. These agencies are working with other nonprofits and the state to reassign Sheltering Arms' contracts to avoid lapses in services.

The closure of Sheltering Arms will be a significant blow to homeless teens and young adults, as the organization's services have been a "national model," according to Jamie Powlovich, the head of the Coalition for Homeless Youth.

Powlovich hopes that the transition to Rising Ground will move quickly to avoid disruptions in services for young people staying in their 44 shelter beds and 102 federally funded apartments. The city's decision to cut contracts with the troubled youth shelter provider CORE Services removed nearly 100 beds from a strained shelter system, with some still not approved to reopen more than a year later.

Former Sheltering Arms staff member Lyndon Hernandez, who co-chairs the city's Youth Action Board, hopes that the closure will result in more substantial services for homeless young people and that Rising Ground will follow through with a plan to offer jobs to existing staffers.