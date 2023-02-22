Turkey man reunites with family after 11 days, video will makes you cry

Photo by @ViralVibes360 / YouTube

The recent earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria have left a trail of destruction and loss of life. Despite rescue efforts continuing for 12 days straight, the death toll from the natural disaster has surpassed 46,000. However, stories of hope and miraculous rescues have emerged amidst the devastation, like that of Mustafa Avci.

Avci, a 34-year-old man, had just become a father for the first time when the earthquake struck. Unfortunately, the private Academy Hospital in Antakya, where his wife gave birth to their baby girl, was destroyed just hours after the delivery. Avci's wife and daughter were rescued without incident, but he was reported missing.

For 11 days, Avci's family anxiously awaited any news of his fate. Finally, he was found alive and extracted from the rubble. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral, Avci is seen talking to his family, overwhelmed with joy and relief at his rescue.

"I never thought I'd be discovered again...I never anticipated coming out," Avci said in the video. "I believed my wife and kids were no longer alive. Now, I am very joyful. I experience a rebirth-like sensation."

The video shows Avci kissing the rescuer's hand and thanking him repeatedly. The relief and gratitude in his voice are palpable. Twitter users also expressed their happiness and support for Avci's family and their reunion.

While the earthquakes have left a tragic impact on the region, stories like Avci's serve as a reminder of hope and resilience in the face of adversity, the human spirit is genuinely indomitable, and we can only hope those affected by this natural disaster find comfort and healing in the coming days.