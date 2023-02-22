Curating a Diverse and Welcoming Atmosphere: Taylor & Co. Books Set to Open in Ditmas Park

Photo by Google Maps

Taylor & Co. Books, a new independent bookstore, is set to open in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, on March 4, 2023. Taking over the space previously occupied by the Brooklyn Artery, the 300-square-foot bookstore is the first to open in the Neighborhood since Mostly Books closed in 1999. According to The Bklyner, Taylor & Co. Books is committed to curating a diverse and welcoming atmosphere for everyone in the community.

Offering a Wide-Ranging Selection of Books

Inspired by St. Mark's Bookshop in the East Village, Taylor & Co. Books will carry a broad selection of books catering to the local community's diverse interests. The initial offering will be extensive to get a sense of what type of books the community members are interested in. The store will carry contemporary bestsellers and a substantial poetry section, which Andrew Colarusso, the store owner, believes will be more exciting and varied than the generic Barnes and Noble offering of the dead poets.

Representative of the Neighborhood at Large

Colarusso, who comes out of Black and Caribbean literature, Spanish literature, and poetry, hopes to offer something that represents the Neighborhood. He aims to make the bookstore as diverse as the Neighborhood so that anyone, regardless of their interests, will find something that resonates with them. Whether coming from the mosque on Coney Island Avenue, studying ancient Hebrew, or looking for a comic or Japanese manga, Taylor & Co. Books will have something for you.

Inclusive Events and Readings

Aside from selling books, Taylor & Co. Books is also planning to host events and readings celebrating the Neighborhood's rich cultural heritage. The bookstore aims to bring together people from different walks of life to share their experiences and perspectives. In doing so, Taylor & Co. Books hopes to foster community and create a space where everyone feels welcome.

Selling Books Online and Delivering them to the Neighborhood

In addition to selling books in-store, Taylor & Co. Books plans to sell books online and possibly even deliver in the Neighborhood. This will enable the store to reach a wider audience and make books more accessible to people who cannot visit the store in person.

Final Thoughts

Taylor & Co. Books is set to become a vibrant and inclusive hub for the literary community in Ditmas Park. With its commitment to curating a diverse and welcoming atmosphere, offering a wide-ranging selection of books, and hosting inclusive events and readings, Taylor & Co. Books is poised to become a valuable asset to the Neighborhood. So mark your calendars and visit Taylor & Co. Books on March 4, 2023, at 1021 Cortelyou Rd.