$100M Lawsuit: Malcolm X's Family Claims Conspiracy in His Assassination

Photo by Samantha Max / Gothamist

The family of civil rights icon Malcolm X has filed court papers claiming that federal, state, and New York City officials conspired to kill him and covered it up through a flawed investigation. The reports were filed on the 58th anniversary of the assassination, and the family has alerted government agencies of their intent to file a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's daughter, spoke at a press conference in Washington Heights, where she witnessed her father being shot during a speech. She stated that the family has been fighting for the truth about his murder for years and wants her father to receive the justice he deserves.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, the state attorney general, and the U.S. Department of Justice have yet to comment. The city Law Department and the NYPD declined to comment.

In 1966, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were convicted of Malcolm X's murder and spent 42 years in prison. However, they were acquitted in 2021 after a review by the Manhattan district attorney's office, the Innocence Project, and Shanies Law Office. The city agreed to pay them $13 million each in compensation for the wrongful conviction.

The family's lawyer, Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney, alleges that government officials set Aziz and Islam up for wrongful conviction by withholding evidence that could have proven their innocence. He claims that information was intentionally concealed to hide the government's role in the assassination.

With the lawsuit, the family hopes to uncover information hidden from them and the public for decades. Crump believes that there is factual evidence that can be substantiated based on the recent exonerations.

