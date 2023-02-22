Boulevard of Bold Dreams: Honoring Hattie McDaniel during Black History Month

Photo by ABC Chicago

As we celebrate Black History Month, the world premiere of "Boulevard of Bold Dreams" takes center stage at the TimeLine Theatre in Chicago. The play pays homage to Hattie McDaniel, the first Black performer to win an Academy Award, and her unwavering spirit in the face of discrimination.

Imagining Hattie McDaniel's Journey

"Boulevard Of Bold Dreams" paints a picture of Hattie McDaniel slipping into a cocktail lounge at the hotel where the Oscars will be presented, only to be denied a seat with the cast of "Gone With The Wind." The play's writer, LaDarrion Williams, draws inspiration from his struggles and Hattie's pioneering work in the industry.

Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, a Chicago native who grew up in Hyde Park, expressed how much she admires Hattie McDaniel's accomplishments and what it means to see her story on stage.

"I believe she would be proud of it, and I think she will receive the recognition she deserves," Lott-Rogers said. "Hattie was a pioneer in many areas, and we do not talk about her enough."

The Importance of "Boulevard of Bold Dreams" Today

Lott-Rogers also highlighted the relevance of the play's themes today. "We are still fighting discrimination and the lack of representation in art, television, and on stage," she said. "It is a lonely walk to be the first of anything, to break through that wall, that ceiling and make it possible for other people."

LaDarrion Williams shared how seeing other Black artists win Academy Awards gave him hope and inspiration.

"Imagery is powerful, especially when you see people who look like you winning the Oscar award," Williams said. "I've always dreamed of that, ever since I was a kid. We all go through those storms of 'no's,' but it just takes one 'yes,' one person to believe in you, and that can change your entire trajectory in your career and your personal life."

Williams' struggles led him to work odd jobs, including a stint at Target, where he encountered Viola Davis. Seeing her in person gave him the strength to keep going and pursue his dreams.

"Boulevard of Bold Dreams" is a tribute to Hattie McDaniel and a celebration of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. As Williams puts it, "Belief, courage, and faith may waiver at times, but giving yourself grace is the key to success."

Catch "Boulevard of Bold Dreams" at TimeLine Theatre in Lakeview until March 19 and witness the power of Hattie McDaniel's legacy.