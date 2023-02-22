Meteor Fireball Stuns 7 U.S. States with Green Pulsing Light

Photo by © LAURA WATENPOOL / AMERICAN METEOR SOCIETY

On Sunday, February 19, hundreds of people across the northern United States and Canada reported seeing a fireball crashing through the night sky. The star was visible for a split second, enough to light up the dark sky. According to the American Meteor Society, fireball reports came from 197 residents across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Ontario at around 9:51 p.m. local time.

What are fireballs?

Meteoroids that burn up as they enter the Earth's atmosphere cause fireballs. These meteoroids can range in size from a tiny grain of dust to several feet across and are composed of chunks of rock and ice from space. When meteoroids enter the atmosphere at high speeds, which can range between 25,000 miles per hour and 160,000 miles per hour, the friction with the gas causes them to burn up and become a meteor.

What did eyewitnesses say?

Many eyewitnesses reported seeing the fireball across the region. Some eyewitnesses even shared their experiences online. One person from Indiana said, "My 8 year old son also [saw] it, and it was so bizarre it scared him." Another observer from Ontario, Canada, wrote, "It was awesome and now I have so many questions. My husband thought he smelled ozone a few minutes after seeing it but I didn't smell anything."

What causes the bright light?

Fireballs produce a bright light as they heat the atmosphere, making the path they follow glow. This glow is what people see as the meteor disintegrates at around 30 to 59 miles up. Larger objects, such as the size of a pebble, can produce a bright meteor known as a fireball. The meteoroid usually only makes it to the Earth's surface with around 5 percent of its original mass, while the rest of the meteoroid vaporizes during its dramatic descent.

How common are meteoroids?

NASA estimates that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material fall to Earth daily, but we only see more giant meteors and those that fall at night. Most meteors have minimal impact on nearby people due to their smaller size. However, some meteors can cause significant damage. One example is the Chelyabinsk meteor that hit Russia on February 15, 2013. According to NASA, this meteor was around 55 feet long. It caused large shockwaves as it collided with the Earth's atmosphere, resulting in widespread damage and over 1,600 injuries, primarily due to broken glass.

Conclusion

While this most recent fireball wasn't as dramatic as the Chelyabinsk meteor, it was still an impressive sight for those who saw it. People often see luminaries, but they often go unnoticed because of their small size. However, when fireballs are as giant as the one seen on February 19, they can light up the night sky and be seen across entire regions.