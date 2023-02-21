Viral video: Photographer captures the brightest aurora lights in Alaska

Photo by Tiktok

Aurora borealis, commonly called the northern lights, is a mesmerizing natural light display visible in the Earth's sky at high latitudes. The auroras produce a dynamic and brilliant display of lights resembling rays, spirals, or curtains in the night sky. These awe-inspiring lights result from magnetosphere disturbances caused by the solar wind.

Vincent Ledvina, an aurora chaser and a Ph.D. student in space physics at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, recently captured an incredible moment of an aurora explosion in Alaska in August of last year. His time-lapse video of flashing bright green lights in the sky has amassed over 1.9 million likes on TikTok.

What Makes Aurora Lights So Special?

The aurora lights' vibrant colors and graceful glow make them a captivating sight to behold. It's no wonder why people worldwide flock to locations like Fairbanks, Alaska, Greenland, Tasmania, New Zealand, Northern Sweden, and Finland to witness this natural phenomenon.

Watch the Video: Click Here

Despite its popularity, only some have had the privilege of experiencing the auroras. A woman once asked if the auroras appear as bright as they seem in videos or if they are more like stars that only appear in areas with no light pollution.

Magnetosphere Disturbances: The Science Behind Aurora Lights

The space surrounding the Earth, known as the magnetosphere, is dominated by the planet's magnetic field. Solar particles collide with the gases in the magnetosphere, producing a natural light display of auroras.

Experience the Magic of Aurora Lights

There's no denying that the auroras are a magical sight to see. Even the most experienced photographers can be taken aback by an erupting aurora. Ledvina's Instagram profile is packed with videos and images of auroras taken in various locations worldwide. Seeing the auroras in person is an experience of a lifetime. For those who cannot witness it firsthand, photographs and videos like Ledvina's are fantastic ways to experience the magic of auroras.

Conclusion

In conclusion, aurora borealis, or northern lights, are a natural light display in the Earth's sky, visible primarily at high latitudes. These awe-inspiring lights produce a dynamic and brilliant array of colors resembling rays, spirals, or curtains and result from magnetosphere disturbances caused by the solar wind. Witnessing this natural phenomenon is a magical experience that everyone should have at least once in their lifetime.