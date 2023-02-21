Rescuing Dobby: The Heartwarming Story of a Fearful Dog's Journey to Love and Happiness

Photo by U/NOTBRYLEE/REDDIT

The story of Dobby has touched the internet. Someone found an abandoned dog at a car wash near the Mexican border. Brylee Powell, a 23-year-old dog lover from Dallas, shared her adoption story of Dobby on Reddit's r/MadeMeSmile forum, which quickly became viral. Look closer at Dobby's journey from a fearful, abandoned pup to a confident, happy dog.

Ashli Garza, a dog lover, rescuer, and foster mom, discovered Dobby's Rescue and Recovery and knew she had to help the little man. He was found near a car wash, and despite his apparent aversion to water, he had to be cornered to be saved. It is unknown what happened to him before his rescue, but he had severe mange and was severely malnourished, indicating months of neglect.

Dobby's Adoption Brylee Powell came across Dobby's adoption profile when her mom was looking to adopt a dog. Brylee fell in love with Dobby and immediately applied to adopt him. Despite being warned that he feared humans, Brylee was willing to do whatever it took to help him. When they met, Dobby sat on her lap and was beautiful. However, his initial confidence faded when they got home, and he struggled to adjust to the new environment. He hid in the corner and growled at Brylee. She sat with him, making him feel safe and at home. Slowly but surely, Dobby came out of his shell and settled into his new home. Today, Dobby and Brylee are best friends, and he always surprises her with new personality developments.

Dobby's Happy Life Dobby now loves going on daily morning walks with Brylee, playing with his doggy aunts and uncles at grandma's house, laying in the sun and sun-tanning, chewing on his bully sticks, and cuddling with his piggy stuffed animal. His new trick is to sit back on his hind legs and stare blankly at Brylee, begging for food, which he knows gets him more attention. He has indeed come a long way from the terrified abandoned pup found in 2020.

The Significance of Dobby's Story Dobby's story is not unique, sadly. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, around 3.1 million dogs enter shelters in the U.S. every year. Dobby's story highlights the importance of animal rescue and adoption and the patience and understanding needed to care for a fearful and anxious dog. Dobby's journey to love and happiness is a testament to the transformative power of love, patience, and kindness.

In conclusion, Dobby's story is a heartwarming tale of a dog's journey from fear and neglect to love and happiness. Dobby's story serves as a reminder of the importance of animal rescue and adoption and the patience and understanding needed to care for a fearful and anxious dog. Dobby's happy ending is a testament to the transformative power of love, patience, and kindness.