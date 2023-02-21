The Viral Video That Sparked Debate About Inequality in Public School Funding

Students of Carmel High School showed off the state-of-the-art amenities. Photo by instagram

Not every day, you come across a high school with state-of-the-art amenities like a planetarium, auditorium, café and market, wood shop, auto shop, broadcast room, live radio, several gyms, and even a wrestling arena. However, that is precisely what Carmel High School in Indiana, USA, is offering its students, as a viral video on social media has revealed.

The TikTok video that went viral, initially posted by students, shows a three-story freshman center, sports tracks, and expensive facilities that Carmel High School has to offer. While some were excited or impressed, the video has also sparked a conversation about inequality in public school funding in the US. The high school is situated in a community with a median household income of over $100,000, which allows them to afford such lavish amenities.

Watch Viral Video: Click Here

The debate has created quite a stir, with some viewers criticizing the "flaunting of inequity in education and economic opportunity for wealthy suburbs using tax dollars." Some have called for a tour of a high school with low funding in the same state to highlight the disparities. One viewer shared, "If you're born in the US, depending on where you were born, you can be systematically disadvantaged from the start while others are given the advantage, affecting the whole course of your life. It's so unequal."

Despite the controversy, there is no denying that Carmel High School's impressive amenities provide students with unique learning opportunities. The school has invested in its infrastructure to give students access to state-of-the-art equipment, enabling them to explore and develop their interests. The school has diverse programs and activities, providing students with numerous opportunities to learn and grow in various areas.

Carmel High School has created a stir on social media with its impressive amenities. While some viewers are critical, the school's investment in state-of-the-art equipment and diverse programs provides students unique opportunities to learn and grow. However, the conversation sparked by the video raises important questions about inequality in public school funding and the impact it can have on students.