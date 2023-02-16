Film The Robots LA TikToker Goes Viral Fighting with Uber Eats Robots

Photo by TIKTOK: FILM THE ROBOTS LA

The world of TikTok is filled with all sorts of viral videos, from dances to pranks and everything in between. However, one unique sub-genre that has gained immense popularity lately is videos revolving around delivery, whether food or Amazon packages. These videos showcase everything from clashes between delivery drivers and customers to warehouse staff showing off hacks.

In Los Angeles, a TikToker named Film The Robots LA has gained massive popularity for his videos of arguments with robots that deliver for Uber Eats. The account documents the delivery robots that work for Uber Eats around the city, and it has taken off, with some clips getting over 5.2 million views.

The TikToker can be seen getting into arguments with the delivery robots, with one of the videos showing him stopping one of the robots in its path and urging it to turn on its light. The robot doesn't respond to his command and continues with its delivery, even interacting with another robot.

"These robots are becoming a public nuisance. When they aren't breaking the law, they're always in the way," he captions the clip. However, the videos have split users' opinions, with some finding them amusing, while others cannot believe the man is arguing with robots.

Some users have stated that the account is rapidly becoming their favorite on TikTok, while others have joked about the robot uprising. Regardless, it's evident that the videos are gaining significant attention.

The rise of these videos showcases the power of TikTok in bringing attention to unique sub-genres that can capture users' attention. With thousands of videos uploaded every day, TikTok is the perfect platform for creators to showcase their unique and exciting content and for users to engage with new and fascinating topics.

In conclusion, Film The Robots LA's videos have become an instant hit on TikTok, showcasing the rise of the delivery sub-genre and how it has taken the platform by storm. While some may question the man's arguments with robots, it's clear that his videos are gaining significant traction, and many are finding them amusing.