How to Stay Safe During an Oklahoma Tornado

Severe storms and tornadoes can wreak havoc on your home and safety, especially in states like Oklahoma, where they are common occurrences.

With the recent Tornado and Severe Storm warnings issued by the USA's Storm Prediction Center, it's essential to know the preventive steps and measures to follow to stay safe and protect your loved ones. In this article, we'll provide some expert tips and preventive measures to follow during an Oklahoma Tornado.

Stay Alert and Stay Safe

One of the most important things to do during a Tornado warning is to stay alert and be aware of the situation. Always keep up-to-date with local weather information and news, especially when thunderstorms are forecasted. You can use weather apps, alerts, or notifications to stay informed about the situation. If you hear a Tornado warning siren, take immediate action and move to a safe place.

Find a Safe Place

When you hear a Tornado warning, finding a safe place as soon as possible is crucial. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend going to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor.

Bathrooms, closets, and center hallways are good choices. If possible, avoid sheltering in any room with windows. Get under something sturdy, like a heavy table or workbench, for added protection. Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress, and protect your head with anything available.

Please do not stay in a mobile home during a Tornado, as they are vulnerable to being destroyed by the winds. Instead, find a nearby building, preferably with a basement. If you are in a car, do not try to outrun a tornado; instead, find the nearest sturdy building.

Preparing a disaster kit with essential supplies like food, water, a first aid kit, a flashlight, batteries, and other necessary items is also essential.

Be Prepared

No one can know a Tornado's strength before it touches down, so it's essential to be prepared for the possibility of a Tornado. You can take preventive measures like securing loose objects, trimming trees, and reinforcing your doors and windows to minimize damage.

You can also have an emergency plan with your family and rehearse it periodically.

In conclusion, Tornadoes can be dangerous and unpredictable, but by staying alert, finding a safe place, and being prepared, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from harm.

Follow these preventive measures and expert tips during an Oklahoma Tornado, and always prioritize your safety.