Social Media Uproar Leads to Rescue of Alligator with Taped Snout in Florida

Photo by LISATOP/GETTY

When Florida resident Amber Lock discovered a 3-foot-long alligator with its snout taped shut in a retention pond in Brandon, Florida, she was horrified and disgusted. Lock, who regularly walks her dog by the pond, had grown fond of the little gator and wanted to ensure its safety. Her efforts to rescue the taped-up reptile gained momentum on social media, and eventually, Gatorland Orlando agreed to house the animal at their facility.

Lock's advocacy for the alligator was commendable, but it also highlighted the potential risks involved in handling alligators. Using tape to keep an alligator's mouth shut is standard practice to ensure safety during transport. However, taping their mouth shut for an extended period can cause severe health complications, including dehydration and skin damage.

Alligator Transport Expert Explains Dangers of Taping Mouth Shut

Martha Rivera of the Everglades Outpost Sanctuary explained that tape is a standard tool used for safety during transport. Still, it is not advisable to tape an alligator's mouth shut for an extended period. Alligators can suffer dehydration and skin damage due to the tape's adhesive, leading to severe health complications. Tapping an alligator's mouth shut is reserved for transport and should only be done for a short period to avoid any health issues.

Gatorland Orlando Agrees to House the Rescued Reptile

Lock's persistence paid off, and Gatorland Orlando agreed to house the little gator at their facility. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) gave the Home Owner's Association (HOA) approval to issue a permit to a trapper to remove the alligator from the retention pond, which is private property. Gatorland will work with the trapper to transport the alligator safely to its new home.

The outpouring of support on social media for Lock's efforts was heartwarming. Many people expressed gratitude and appreciation for her dedication to the animal's well-being.

Trapper's Cooperation Needed to Ensure Safe Transfer of Alligator to Gatorland

The FWC contracts trappers to remove specific "nuisance alligators," and trappers are compensated through the sale of alligator products. In some cases, they may also receive a small reimbursement. However, Lock insists that this was not a nuisance alligator situation, and the alligator should not be considered the trapper's property once caught. Gatorland will financially compensate the trapper for the alligator's safe transfer. The trapper's cooperation is essential to ensure the alligator's safe transfer to Gatorland.

In conclusion, Lock's act of kindness towards the little alligator was a commendable gesture. Taping an alligator's mouth shut for an extended period is not advisable, as it can lead to severe health complications. Gatorland Orlando's decision to house the rescued reptile is a testament to the community's support for the alligator's well-being. The trapper's cooperation is now needed to ensure a safe transfer of the alligator to its new home. Seeing how a community can come together to protect an innocent animal is heartening.