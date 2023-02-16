Ohio Water Supplies for 5M People at Risk of Contamination from Toxic Spill

Sara Irshad

Photo byJEFF DEAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/EPA

Train derailments are becoming more common these days, and unfortunately, accidents can lead to toxic spills that seriously threaten both people and the environment. Recently, a train derailment on the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania spilled toxic chemicals into the nearby Sulphur Run waterway, which has led to concerns about the safety of the Ohio River, which supplies water to more than five million people. In this article, we will look at the details of the spill and what has been done to prevent river contamination.

The Incident

The incident occurred when a cargo train derailed near the Ohio town of East Palestine, causing a large fire that threatened to explode due to vinyl chloride. To prevent an explosion, emergency responders had to drain five cars containing the toxic chemical and execute a controlled burn, which sent toxic gases into the air. Unfortunately, this caused the toxic chemicals to seep into the nearby Sulphur Run waterway, which flows into the Ohio River. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) detected toxic substances in the water and soil, which has led to concerns about the safety of drinking water from the river.

Preventative Measures

Thankfully, the EPA and local water boards that draw their supply from the Ohio River have implemented preventative measures to ensure that the drinking water is safe. The Ohio EPA has been working with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) to track the "contaminant plume," It is estimated to be moving downstream at around a mile an hour. ORSANCO's tracking allows for the potential closing of drinking water intakes to allow most chemicals to pass. This strategy and drinking water treatment have proven effective in addressing these contaminants.

Sulphur Run remains contaminated, but the Ohio EPA is confident it's contained. Contractors for the rail operator, Norfolk Southern, have been actively aerating the water, and the containment area stretches 1.3 miles to Leslie Run. Kirk Kollar of the Ohio EPA said there was residual material in Leslie Run, which was also being aerated. The EPA detected low levels of butyl acrylate and ethylhexyl acrylate in Leslie Run on February 10. Butyl acrylate had dissipated to non-detectable levels by the time the water reached the north fork of Little Beaver Creek and the Ethylhexyl acrylate by Little Beaver Creek. Kavalec said no vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, had been detected in the waterways.

The Ohio River's Course

The Ohio River is an important water source for millions of people, and it flows through several states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois, before it becomes a tributary of the Mississippi River. The plume of toxic chemicals resulting from the train derailment has a long way to go before it reaches the Mississippi River, and it's as yet unclear when along the Ohio River's 981-mile course the plume will dissipate to undetectable levels.

Concerns

Chris Bobay, a water quality manager for Louisville Water, told local news channel WLKY that the main concern about the plume would be just a change in the "taste and odor" of the water. However, there is still cause for concern. Upstream, samples taken from the river on February 8 near Steubenville and Toronto, Ohio, found butyl acrylate concentrations of 1.23 parts per billion and 1 part per billion, respectively. Although these concentrations are below health-based drinking water standards, they can still risk human health.

While the initial news of the train derailment and toxic spill was certainly alarming, it is important to understand the measures being taken to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those who rely on the Ohio River for drinking water. The coordinated efforts of local and state agencies and the EPA have been critical in responding to the incident and mitigating any potential harm to the public.

It is worth noting that incidents like this are not uncommon in the United States, with trains carrying hazardous materials traveling through communities regularly. However, the potential consequences of a spill are a reminder of the importance of maintaining and improving infrastructure to transport hazardous materials as safely as possible.

The incident also highlights the need for continued investment in water treatment facilities and technology to ensure our water supplies remain safe and free from contamination. While the situation in Ohio and Pennsylvania appear to be under control, it is important to remain vigilant and proactive in preventing future incidents and protecting the health and well-being of all who rely on our water resources.

