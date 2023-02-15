MrBeast Refuses $1B Offer for YouTube Company; Valued at $10-20 Billion

Photo by thedalesreport.com

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as "MrBeast," has built a viral video empire on YouTube, and his followers have long speculated on how much his business might be worth. He recently provided a valuation that shocked many, including insiders in the industry.

Rejected $1 Billion Offer

According to an Insider report from late September, Donaldson revealed that he once turned down a $1 billion offer for the MrBeast brand. He now estimates the value of his YouTube company turned creative empire, which includes a Beast-branded mobile game, a restaurant, chocolate bars, and more, to be around $10 billion to $20 billion.

MrBeast's Incredible Stunts

MrBeast is famous for giving away huge sums of money and high-value prizes to unsuspecting subscribers. He has gifted several Tesla vehicles, an island, and even the gift of sight to 1,000 blind people by paying for their cataract surgeries. His YouTube channel has crossed the 133 million subscriber mark.

MrBeast's Future Outlook

Donaldson believes the value of his company will continue to skyrocket in the future. He expects his company to be worth more than Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp in the next five to ten years. However, his main goal is to give away all of his money before he dies, pledging to donate "every single penny" in a tweet last month.

Conclusion

MrBeast's estimated $10 billion to $20 billion valuation for his online video business and related companies has caused a stir among industry insiders. MrBeast has built a viral video empire with his incredible stunts, and his giving nature has earned him a massive following on YouTube. While he anticipates continued growth, his goal is to give away all his money before he dies.