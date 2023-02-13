Brooklyn, NY

An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969

Sara Irshad

Photo byChau Lam/Gothamist

A Brooklyn homeowner who claims he is the victim of fraudulent property transfer and faces the threat of eviction will appear before a housing court judge on Friday. Ray Cortez, an 88-year-old former cab driver and immigrant from Peru, fears he may lose his three-story townhouse, purchased for $20,000 in 1969, which is now worth an estimated $2 million. Cortez, diagnosed with early-onset dementia, had lived with the threat of eviction since 2015 when he first learned that he was no longer the property owner.

According to Cortez and his legal representation, the Legal Aid Society, the case will likely go to trial. Still, the judge may grant them additional time to strengthen their evidence and avoid eviction. The shortage of housing court judges and a backlog of eviction cases primarily put on hold during the pandemic may work in Cortez's favour.

Cortez believes he was misled into giving up ownership of his home by a church acquaintance just before the 2008 financial crisis, a time when cases of fraudulent property transfers were prevalent in the city's housing market. Despite his dementia, Cortez's son and legal team assert that he signed several documents, believing they were loan applications, and unknowingly transferred his deed. The individual responsible for the alleged fraud, Wilson Calle, and the lawyer who drew up the paperwork, Arelia Taveras, both have prior criminal records and did not respond to requests for comment.

Multiple court battles have been fought over the years to prevent the townhouse's foreclosure and to prove Cortez's ownership, but some efforts have failed. The townhouse was sold at a foreclosure sale for $2 million in 2018 to a Long Island-based company, Chai 91 St. Marks Pl PLC LLC, which has nearly two dozen other properties in the city. The company has since gone to court to evict Cortez and take possession of the property. Last month, Justice Lisa Ottley ruled in favour of the company, despite expressing sympathy for Cortez's situation. Cortez's legal team, however, plans to appeal the ruling and raise several defences to prove Cortez's ownership of the house.

Cortez's attorneys believe that he has retaken title to the house through a legal principle called adverse possession, in which an individual who believes they have a right to occupy a piece of property does so and gains ownership after a specified period. Cortez expressed his trust in God and hoped to regain possession of his home.

