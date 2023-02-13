Empire State Building's Controversial Decision to Honor Super Bowl Winner Draws Outrage from New York Football Fans

Photo by Empire State Building / Twitter

The Empire State Building staff has drawn widespread outrage from New York football fans after deciding to light up the tower in honour of the winner of the Super Bowl contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. This move follows a similar decision two weeks prior. The building lit up green in honour of the Eagles' NFC Championship victory, which was met with near-universal condemnation from local officials and residents.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and City Councilmember Keith Powers, who represent the area around the Empire State Building, delivered a letter to the head of Empire State Realty Trust, Anthony Malkin, hours before the Super Bowl, urging him to reconsider the building's decision. In the letter, they stated, "New Yorkers deserve better than our most famous building joining in the celebration of our rivals."

Despite the outcry, the building's staff planned to display the colours of both the Eagles and the Chiefs in the lead-up to the game and light up in the winning team's colours until 2 a.m. City Councilmember Keith Powers described the move as a betrayal to the city and expressed disappointment that the building appeared to be doubling down on a poor decision.

A History of Controversy

The Empire State Building has a long history of changing its lights to honour various events and causes. Still, this recent decision has sparked a fresh round of controversy and questions about what events are worthy of such an honour. The building had previously acknowledged its mistake and apologized for lighting up in honour of the Eagles, but the apparent reversal has only added fuel to the fire.

In conclusion, the Empire State Building's decision to honour the winner of the Super Bowl has drawn widespread outrage from New York football fans and local officials. Despite the controversy, the building staff decided to light up the winning team's colours. The incident raises questions about what events are worthy of such an honour and highlights the importance of considering the opinions and feelings of the local community.