Watch viral video: Deer Changes Mind of Hunter and Goes Viral on Social Media

A hunter's plans were disrupted when a deer he aimed to shoot instead approached him and elicited a change of heart. The heartwarming interaction was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, depicts the man aiming his gun at the deer near a forested area. To everyone's surprise, the deer moves closer to the man, and they make eye contact. The man is moved by the deer's affectionate behavior and begins to laugh and pet its head.

Nanda tweeted about the incident, expressing his confusion about why the deer approached the hunter. He wrote, "The hunter's hunting mindset was hunted...The deer he wanted to shoot approached him for reasons difficult to understand. And then the hunter quickly realized that petting the animal was much more satisfying than shooting it."

The video has received over 9,000 views on Twitter since its posting on Wednesday and has touched the hearts of many online. Many users expressed their sympathy for the deer and opposition to hunting as a sport. One user commented, "So sweet...Why is hunting even called a sport!!" Another user wrote, "Such a darling! And so trusting!" A third user stated, "Love will always win."

