Cincinnati, OH

Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on Video

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zwmjh_0khRwSOf00
A heartwarming video of a barber giving a special haircut to a child goes viral.Photo bynews.anitour.in

A Cincinnati barber, Vernon Jackson, has been offering free haircuts to children with special needs through an initiative called GIFTED. This program has been making a difference in the lives of many families and has recently gone viral after a heartwarming video of one of the haircuts was shared on social media.

The Inspiring Story of Ellison Eubanks

Ellison Eubanks, a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome, recently visited Vernon Jackson for a haircut. Despite his infectious smile and love for laughter, Ellison faces daily challenges, including getting a haircut, which has previously been a difficult experience for both him and his parents.

However, that changed when Ellison's family discovered the GIFTED initiative, which offers free haircuts to kids with special needs. The experience with Vernon was so heartwarming that Ellison's mother recorded it, and the video went viral on social media.

"We were laughing as if we'd been friends for 20 years. So, that's a good, good spirit connection," Jackson said.

"It was a proud moment watching my child get through what has been a difficult time with Jackson's help," said Ellison's mother, Julie Eubanks.

A Connection Built Through Laughter and Love

The haircuts offered by Vernon through GIFTED are not only free for parents but also provide a fun and bonding experience for the children. Vernon said, "that's why at the end of most of my haircuts, we are giving high-fives and fist-bumps, and in some of the best moments, we are giving hugs."

Support from the Community

The haircuts offered by GIFTED are made possible by the generosity of donors who have raised more than $13,000 through a GoFundMe fundraiser. This initiative has brought joy and support to many families with special needs children and has made a significant difference in their lives.

Conclusion

This heartwarming story shows the power of community support and the difference a simple act of kindness can make. Vernon Jackson's GIFTED initiative has provided a necessary service and a fun and bonding experience for children with special needs. This initiative will continue to bring joy and support to many more families.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cincinnati barber# Cincinnati# barber# viral# trending

Comments / 9

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Sara Irshad

Amazing Canine Skateboarder Performs Firecracker Trick in Viral Video

Skateboarding is not just a human sport anymore! In recent years, dogs have mastered the art of skateboarding, proving that with proper training, they can be just as skilled as any human skateboarder. A viral video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a canine skateboarder performing the challenging "firecracker trick." This incredible trick involves rolling down a set of stairs on a skateboard, making for an exciting and entertaining display.

Read full story
4 comments
Alaska State

US Shoots Down Mysterious Aerial Object Over Alaska: The Social Media Frenzy That Followed

The Pentagon, the US Department of Defense, has once again made headlines, this time for shooting down an unidentified aerial object over Alaska. The news sparked a buzz on social media, with many people speculating what the thing could be. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the events that took place, the reactions of the public, and the implications of this unusual incident.

Read full story
5 comments

Watch viral video: Disabled delivery hero makes a splash with unique electric wheelchair

Recently, a biker named Himanshu captured a heartwarming moment of a Zomato delivery agent who was driving a unique motorized wheelchair through the streets of India. The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 13.7k views and 250 likes and leaving netizens in awe of the delivery man's spirit and determination. In this article, we'll delve deeper into this inspiring story and discover what makes this Zomato delivery agent a true hero.

Read full story

A Hilarious Viral Video: The moment a dog discovered his owner could bark too

Have you ever wondered what your dog thinks when you mimic their barking? A recent viral video on TikTok showcases that a border collie in Norway is left confused at his owner after she copied his bark.

Read full story
2 comments

A Story of Real Love: Isabella and Jack's Love Endures Through Time

Once upon a time, in a small town in Florida, there lived a young woman named Isabella. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and passion for cooking. Isabella loved to spend her days experimenting in the kitchen and creating delicious dishes for her family and friends.

Read full story
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lake Cachuma Overflows for the First Time in a Decade Following Heavy Rainfall in California

A photo shows Lake Cachuma which has spilled over the dam for the first time in over a decade.Photo byCOUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA - PUBLIC WORKS. Lake Cachuma, a vital reservoir located in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County, is overflowing for the first time in a decade. The Bradbury Dam, which provides most of the county's water supply, is spilling over due to heavy rainfall in California.

Read full story
2 comments

Arctic Polar Bear Breathing Fire: The Stunning Still by Photographer Josh Anon

Wildlife photography is a unique and beautiful art form, capturing the natural world in its raw and unadulterated form. Recently, a photo captured by photographer Josh Anon has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the beauty and magic of nature in a way that few photos have done before.

Read full story
2 comments
Lee County, FL

"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front Yard

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes removed from a property in South Florida.Photo byRHETT STANBERRY/TAYLOR STANBERRY. South Florida has been in the news recently as a result of the "crazy" rattlesnake relocation season this year, with more and more sightings of the largest species of rattlesnakes in the region. The increase in sightings is due to the increasing development in the area, which is forcing rattlesnakes and other species to leave their habitats and move into residential areas.

Read full story
5 comments

Unlock the Secret: Create Your Own Custom Emojis on Your iPhone!

If you're an Apple Inc. smartphone user and a fan of emojis, you're going to love this new trick that has been making waves on TikTok. A TikTok user by the handle name "Tech Hack Guy" has shared a "secret emoji trick" that has quickly gone viral, with over 460,000 followers on the platform.

Read full story

Heartwarming Video of Kitten's Determined Friendship with House Cat Goes Viral on TikTok

A composite image of friendly and angry cats.Photo bygetty images. A touching video of a kitten's journey to becoming friends with a house cat has taken the internet by storm, becoming a hit on TikTok. The video was posted by Charlie Hernan from Devon, England, and tells how she got a new kitten for her remaining pet cat after one passed away.

Read full story
3 comments

Funny Video:Running Dog Crashes School Track Race and Takes the Internet by Storm

The internet is going crazy after a video of a running dog crashing a school track race went viral on social media. The video, shared by a South African high school teacher under the username Moesleemah on TikTok, has been viewed over 325,800 times and received 24,500 likes. The video shows a random dog joining the competition, running alongside high school students, leaving everyone in stitches.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

A Heartwarming Love: Sarah and Jack's Journey in New York City

Once upon a time, in the bustling city of New York, there lived a young woman named Sarah. She was a determined and ambitious journalist, always chasing after the next big story. Despite her hectic schedule, Sarah was hopeless romantic and dreamed of finding true love.

Read full story

Sleep Better Tonight: The Role of Food in Insomnia

Insomnia can be frustrating and debilitating, affecting millions of people worldwide. While many factors can contribute to sleep problems, recent research suggests that there may be a connection between your diet and your ability to get a good night's rest.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers' Fresh Look Goes Viral

The Texas Longhorns' young quarterback, Quinn Ewers, is known for his bold style and throwback mullet. However, the one-time Ohio State Buckeye has recently ditched his trademark hairdo, causing a stir on social media.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Farewell to a Musical Legend: Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94

Burt Bacharach, the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer behind timeless hits such as "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Walk on By," and many more, has recently passed away at 94. On February 9th, his publicist Tina Brausam confirmed his passing due to natural causes at his Los Angeles home.

Read full story
2 comments
Brevard County, FL

Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach

Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.

Read full story
9 comments

Boost for Biden: State of the Union Speech Increases 2024 Election Prospects

Joe Biden's recent State of the Union address to Congress has increased the likelihood of him being selected as the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election and securing a second term in the White House, according to Betfair, a leading bookmaker.

Read full story
11 comments

Gas Prices Dip Temporarily, Relieving Recession Fears in US

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices in the United States have temporarily dropped, bringing some relief from fears of a potential recession. The national average for a gallon of gasoline fell by three cents to $3.47 this week, due to OPEC+'s decision to maintain production levels instead of cutting them, resulting in lower oil prices.

Read full story
5 comments

Watch viral video: Deer Changes Mind of Hunter and Goes Viral on Social Media

In a quirky tweet, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda noted that the deer approached the man for reasons difficult to fathom.Photo bytwitter. A hunter's plans were disrupted when a deer he aimed to shoot instead approached him and elicited a change of heart. The heartwarming interaction was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Read full story

Watch the viral video of a tire wrapper covering tires with expertise and speed

When it comes to industries that offer a range of goods and services, the key to success lies in employing the right workers for the job. People are typically assigned to these fields based on their areas of expertise, which is evident in the smooth and efficient completion of tasks. However, now and then, someone stands out from the crowd, displaying unique skills that set them apart from their peers.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy