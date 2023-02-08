Kyrsten Sinema’s Oscar-worthy State of the Union dress goes viral

Photo by GETTY

Sen Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, is facing a complicated path to re-election next year

Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona made a statement with her appearance at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, turning heads with her striking yellow dress. The speech was her first since leaving the Democratic Party earlier this year and becoming an Independent, which raised questions about her path to re-election in the coming years.

Ms. Sinema, a Conservative

Democrat Ms. Sinema was one of the most conservative Democratic members of the Senate during President Joe Biden's first two years in office. Along with Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia, she declined to change the filibuster rules and blocked much of the party and president's agenda.

Voting Against a $15 Minimum Wage

Ms. Sinema first made headlines when she voted against a $15 minimum wage increase and gave a thumbs-down gesture on the floor of the Senate while wearing a shoulder bag. Her office protested that the media and other observers wouldn't comment on the stylistic and clothing choices of a man in her position, but this argument was met with derision from those who view her stylistic choices as performance pieces with specific messages.

Ms. Sinema Jokes with Sen Mitt Romney

Despite the political tension, Ms. Sinema was photographed joking with Sen Mitt Romney at the State of the Union address. She also stood to applaud a line from President Biden.

Republicans and Democrats Undecided on 2024 Support

The Republicans have courted Ms. Sinema, angling for her to join their party, while Democrats have not yet announced whether they will support her or Rep Ruben Gallego in the 2024 election. Despite leaving the Democratic Party, Ms. Sinema has kept her committee assignments with the party.

In conclusion, Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona continues to make headlines with her political moves and fashion choices. Her appearance at the State of the Union address was no exception, as she stood out in a striking yellow dress and made jokes with Sen Mitt Romney. The future of her political career remains uncertain, as both Republicans and Democrats have yet to announce their support for her or Rep Ruben Gallego in the 2024 election.