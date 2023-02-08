COVID-19 Found to be More Severe than Bacterial or Viral Pneumonia in Older ICU Patients

Photo by CC0 Public Domain

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society has revealed that COVID-19 is more severe than bacterial or viral pneumonia for older patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs). The study, which was conducted in the Netherlands and included 11,525 patients aged 70 years and older, found that ICU-mortality and hospital-mortality rates for COVID-19 patients were 39.7% and 47.6%, respectively.

In comparison, the ICU-mortality and hospital-mortality rates for patients admitted with bacterial pneumonia were 19.1% and 28.8%, while those for viral pneumonia were 22.7% and 31.8%. The results remained consistent even after controlling for several clinical characteristics and ICU occupancy rates.

"Our findings provide important data to include in informed goals-of-care discussions," said corresponding author Lenneke E. M. Haas, MD, Ph.D. "In ICU patients aged 70 years and older, COVID-19 is more severe with approximately double the mortality rates compared with bacterial or viral pneumonia. However, it's worth noting that more than half of these older patients admitted to Dutch ICUs with COVID-19 survived the hospital."

The study highlights the need for extra caution and attention for older patients admitted to ICUs with COVID-19, as the virus proves to be more severe for this population. It also underlines the importance of continuing to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and protect those most at risk.

More information: Increased mortality in ICU patients ≥70 years old with COVID-19 compared to patients with other pneumonias, Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (2023). DOI: 10.1111/jgs.18220

