Google Launches New AI Program "Bard": The Answer to ChatGPT?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced the launch of a new AI program called Bard. The program is designed to help plan activities, provide fresh and high-quality responses, and combine the knowledge of the world with the intelligence of large language models. In his announcement, Pichai called Bard "an important next step" in AI for the search engine giant.

Bard is based on Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) and is currently only available to a select group of testers. However, the company plans to make it widely available to the public in the next few weeks.

What Does Bard Offer?

According to Pichai, Bard seeks to provide users with fresh, high-quality responses to a variety of questions and requests. The AI chatbot can compare two Oscar-nominated movies, suggest ideas for lunch based on ingredients in a person's refrigerator, or provide information on the latest discoveries from the James Webb Telescope.

A Step Ahead of ChatGPT

Bard is seemingly Google's answer to ChatGPT, a popular AI-driven program created by artificial intelligence firm OpenAI. ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a computer program that can converse with human users and uses an algorithm to select words based on lessons learned from scanning billions of pieces of text from the internet.

Microsoft's Investment in OpenAI

Microsoft invested in OpenAI in 2019 and 2021 and recently announced that it plans to extend its partnership with the firm and invest billions of dollars into the company.

In conclusion, Bard represents an important step forward in the development of AI technology and its integration into our daily lives. With its combination of knowledge, intelligence, and creativity, Bard has the potential to revolutionize the way we access and use information. Whether it will be able to match the popularity and success of ChatGPT remains to be seen, but it is sure to be an exciting development in the world of AI.