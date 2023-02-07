Kodi Lee Crowned the Superfan Vote Champion in America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Photo by America's Got Talent: All-Stars - Kodi Lee

The final episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars was a thrilling one, with 10 talented acts competing for the last spot in the finale. Out of the 10, the top 3 acts were singer Kodi Lee, poet Brandon Leake, and comedian Josh Blue. The superfan vote was won by Kodi Lee, much to the delight of his fans and family.

A Look at Kodi Lee's Journey in America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Kodi Lee first captivated audiences in America's Got Talent season 14, where he earned Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer and went on to win the competition. The 26-year-old from Lake Elsinore, California, was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and diagnosed with autism at the age of 4.

His vocal talents and life story have made him a fan favorite, with his mother Tina accompanying him on stage for his entire journey. In the final episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars, Kodi exuded confidence and a contagious smile from the moment he stepped onto the stage. He expressed that he was "not nervous" to perform, but instead "happy nervous and excited."

Kodi's mother Tina was initially surprised when her son won the superfan vote. She expressed her pride in her son's growth and how much he has changed since appearing on America's Got Talent. She said, "I never ever imagined him being where he is today, and that's amazing. I really don't even have the words for how that makes me feel, other than he's a blessing. It makes me feel like he is an angel on this earth, here to change the world."

Photo by America's Got Talent: All-Stars - Kodi LeeCasey Durkin/NBC

Kodi's Exciting Career

Kodi is currently performing in Vegas at the Luxor Theater and has just released two new singles, "Miracle" and "Hello World." He has been praised for his growth and understanding of people's emotions, making him a beloved figure in the music industry.

The other acts in the competition included Daneliya Tuleshova, Eric Chien, Voices of Hope Children's Choir, Lukas and Falco, Brett Loudermilk, Flau'jae, Sethward, and more. With such talented acts in the competition, Kodi's win in the superfan vote is a testament to his captivating voice and charming personality.

Conclusion

The final episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars was an exciting one, with Kodi Lee being crowned the superfan vote champion. Kodi's journey in the competition has been inspiring, with his growth and understanding of people's emotions making him a beloved figure in the music industry. Fans of Kodi and America's Got Talent can't wait to see what's next for this singing sensation.