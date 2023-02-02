Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video

Photo by news.anitour.in

Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.

Watch Madonna Dance Viral Video: Click Here

Fashionable Madonna

In the video, Madonna can be seen wearing a lace bustier, black trousers, and a chic black blazer, accessorized with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. The video has received positive reactions from fans, who have flooded the comments with their excitement.

Lady Gaga and Madonna: A History

Fans were quick to assume that the bad blood between Madonna and Lady Gaga was put to rest, with comments such as "queen supporting queen @ladygaga" and "NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS." Some fans were even waiting for a reaction from Lady Gaga herself.

Madonna's Celebration

Tour Madonna’s now-viral video comes just two weeks after the announcement of her world tour, the Celebration Tour. This will be her first tour in three years and her twelfth tour in her career. Madonna shared her excitement on Instagram, saying, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

Madonna’s dance video has once again shown her relevance in today's music industry and her ability to keep up with the latest trends. With her upcoming Celebration Tour, fans can expect an exciting show filled with some of Madonna’s greatest hits and a chance to see the Queen of Pop in action.