The airline passenger bill of rights: Protecting US air travelers

Air travel in 2022 was a disaster, to say the least, with many passengers facing long delays, flight cancellations, and lost luggage. To address these issues, US Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts have reintroduced the Airline Passenger Bill of Rights in the 118th Congress. The bill seeks to broaden protections for US air travelers and hold airlines accountable for poor service.

Southwest's operational failure during the holiday season, which led to the cancellation of about 3,000 flights per day, was a significant catalyst for the reintroduction of the Airline Passenger Bill of Rights. According to Blumenthal, Southwest's holiday woes are "only one example of what happens every single day to many customers across the nation because they do not have a bill of rights right now." The new legislation aims to prevent airlines from imposing ridiculous fees, such as exorbitant charges for checked baggage, seat selection, and ticket changes.

The Airline Passengers' Bill of Rights and the Fair Charges Act would require airlines to issue refunds and alternative transportation for flights delayed by one to four hours, and issue refunds, alternative transportation, and compensation for additional expenses, including meals and lodging, for delays of more than four hours. The bill would also require airlines to pay a minimum of $1,350 for passengers denied boarding due to oversold flights and refund the bag fee immediately for damaged or lost luggage.

The legislation would also allow passengers to file individual or class-action lawsuits against airlines for any malpractice or abuse and ban the use of arbitration for such cases. According to Blumenthal, the legislation would require "relationships between Southwest and other airlines to put you on alternative flights without price-gouging charges." The bill would also prevent airlines from further shrinking seat sizes until the DOT implements a minimum seat size requirement.

The Airline Passenger Bill of Rights could be introduced as part of the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, the agency's five-year funding package that must be enacted by Sept. 30, or as a standalone bill. According to Blumenthal, it might be difficult for Republican colleagues to vote against the bill, as it aims to protect air travelers from unjust fees and delays.

The reintroduction of the Airline Passenger Bill of Rights seeks to address the issues faced by US air travelers, from exorbitant fees to flight cancellations and lost luggage. The bill aims to hold airlines accountable for poor service and provide financial compensation for affected passengers. The senators hope that this legislation will be enacted and bring about much-needed change for US air travelers.