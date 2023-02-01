Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New Routes

Photo by ALASKA.COM

Alaska Airways, a Seattle-based airline, has announced its expansion in San Diego with the addition of three new routes. The airline aims to establish itself as the carrier of choice for California locals with the introduction of these new flights.

Read the Full Article: Click Here

The new flights are:

San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Dulles International Airport (IAD), starting June 15th

Saint-Eugene Airport (EUG), starting June 15th

San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Tampa International Airport (TPA), starting October 4th

Transcontinental flights will be operated using Boeing 737 planes while the short 850-mile path to Eugene, Oregon will be flown by an Embraer E175 regional jet. All flights will operate daily.

"Non-Stop to the East Coast and Florida's Gulf Coast"

Alaska Airways will enjoy a monopoly on the San Diego to Tampa route, as Southwest Airlines pulled out of this market in September 2021. The Dulles International flight, on the other hand, will face competition from United Airlines, which operates a major East Coast hub at Dulles. The San Diego to Eugene route is also operated by ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air.

Get Ebook: The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household

"Our customers in San Diego have requested for more nonstops to the East Coast, and we're excited to add service to both the nation's capital and Florida's vibrant Gulf Coast," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for Alaska Airways.

"Dropping Service Between LAX and FAT"

While the expansion in San Diego is good news for locals, the airline is not expanding its West Coast network. Alaska has filed plans to drop service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT). The airline had planned to resume twice-daily summer service to this market on June 15th, but these plans have now been scrapped altogether.

"Subscription-Based Flight Passes"

These route-map changes in California come while Alaska is busy with its sales of subscription-based flight passes. These passes allow customers to pre-purchase a certain number of monthly journeys throughout California and flights to Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix.

This subscription-based service seems to be a hit among California natives who frequently travel within the area. It's another example of an airline trying to increase its relevance in a historically challenging market.