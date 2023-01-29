NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to Boston

Photo by twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rocky start to the 2022-23 season, with many writing them off as a bad team. Despite the roster's glaring issues, LeBron James and his team have been working hard to change that narrative. They have shown that they can still be a threat, even though they are currently low in the standings.

That's why the game against the league-leading Boston Celtics was so important for the Lakers. They were on the verge of victory, but a controversial foul call on LeBron James in the dying seconds of regulation ultimately led to the Lakers' defeat in overtime.

The loss was especially crushing for a team that needs every win to make it to the playoffs.

LeBron James put on a remarkable performance, scoring 41 points against the Celtics, but the poor officiating meant that it was all for nothing.

Watch Twitter Post: Click Here

After the game, James spoke candidly about his frustration with not getting calls and fans rallied behind him, showing their support on social media.

The cameras captured a heart-wrenching moment when it became clear that the Lakers would lose in overtime. LeBron James, with a towel over his head, couldn't even bring himself to show his face to the world. Fans everywhere felt terrible for him, understanding the frustration and disappointment he must have been feeling.

"Man this hurting me gahdamn."

"Bron don't deserve this bruh."

"We'll make some noise in the postseason. Hang in there squad."

"Feels like they don't have a lot of margin for error so close ones like these are gonna hurt more."

"I feel this, they really robbed that man in plain sight."

"Nah, how the NBA doing this to it's biggest superstar man?"

"I don't even like LeBron and this makes me sad."

"Dude gotta start dropping 100 points a game lol."

"I honestly feel awful for him how they constantly are getting screwed out of wins."

"LeBron James deserves better."

"This almost made me tear up, dawg."

Despite the loss, the Lakers can take some solace in the fact that they almost defeated the best team in the NBA. There have been many positive signs for them lately, and they are only 3 games behind the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James will have the opportunity to bounce back and prove his critics wrong.