Memphis, TN

Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral Video

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBKVX_0kVCf4zy00
Tyre NicholsPhoto by@NickLaparra/Twitter

A viral video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder who passed away on January 10 due to police brutality in Memphis, has left the internet emotional. The video, shared by Twitter user Mai Perkins, shows Nichols happily attempting grind and slide tricks on his skateboard, despite occasionally failing. As of writing, the video has received over 7 million views and 28,000 comments.

Twitter users have expressed their grief at Nichols' loss, with many stating that he was passionate about skateboarding and that this is how they want to remember him. Others have shared condolences to Nichols' grieving mother and expressed their emotional reaction to the video.

Watch Tyre Nichols's Skateboarding Video: Click Here

Tyre Nichols was born in Sacramento, California and was visiting his family in Memphis when the coronavirus pandemic began. He decided to stay and began working as an overnight FedEx employee. In an interview with Al Sharpton that aired on MSNBC on January 28, Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, stated that her son loved to watch sunsets and skateboard, which he took up while living in California.

The video of Nichols skateboarding was shared by community organizer Camara Williams, who stated in an interview with Insider that they wanted to show Nichols "living in joy and peace." Williams added that capturing and sharing moments of peace and happiness, even if they may seem unremarkable in the grand scheme of life, is important.

“We’ve had moments the place we loved the sundown, or the place we have been doing one thing that made us joyful, whether or not it’s chopping some wooden or gardening or doing one thing that could be unremarkable within the higher scheme of life, but it surely was outstanding in that it gave us peace. I felt like that’s that was such a fantastic factor to seize and share.”

On January 27, Memphis authorities released body camera footage of the attack made by police officers that resulted in Nichols' fatal wounds. The footage shows officers kicking, tasering, punching, pepper spraying, and verbally abusing Nichols during a traffic stop. Despite his claims that he "didn't do anything," the officers continued to assault him. Nichols was able to escape but was apprehended just 100 yards away from his home. He died three days later due to his injuries.

The five officers involved in the attack, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, were fired from the department after an internal investigation found that they violated their duties. They have been charged with murder, as well as aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.

The release of the video sparked peaceful protests on January 27, with three people arrested in New York City for their destructive reactions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tyre Nichols# viral# viral video# trending# USA

Comments / 13

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Sara Irshad

Las Vegas, NM

Viral Video: Las Vegas Police officer and good samaritan bravely save man from burning car

In a heart-stopping video shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an unconscious man was rescued from a blazing car. The timely intervention of a Good Samaritan police officer and a passerby has won accolades from viewers worldwide.

Read full story

Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video

Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.

Read full story
3 comments

Viral Video: A Heartwarming Friendship between a Cat and a baby Monkey

Interactions between animals of different species are a rare phenomenon, but with the rise of social media, videos showcasing such relationships are becoming more and more prevalent. A recent viral video has captured the hearts of many, showcasing the tight bond and friendship between a baby monkey and a cat.

Read full story
3 comments

The airline passenger bill of rights: Protecting US air travelers

Air travel in 2022 was a disaster, to say the least, with many passengers facing long delays, flight cancellations, and lost luggage. To address these issues, US Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts have reintroduced the Airline Passenger Bill of Rights in the 118th Congress. The bill seeks to broaden protections for US air travelers and hold airlines accountable for poor service.

Read full story
1 comments

Laura Sophia's viral video: the internet's latest sensation

Laura Sophia has become the latest sensation on the internet with her stunning beauty and impressive talent. The Colombian TikTok star has been the talk of the town on social media platforms after her video went viral. With her TikTok account boasting over 22.5k followers and 364k followers on Instagram, she has been catching the attention of people from all over the world.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New Routes

Alaska Airways, a Seattle-based airline, has announced its expansion in San Diego with the addition of three new routes. The airline aims to establish itself as the carrier of choice for California locals with the introduction of these new flights.

Read full story

Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark

A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.

Read full story
42 comments

A Mother Elephant's Road Safety Lesson: a viral video highlighting human-animal conflict

Human-animal conflict is a rising concern, and videos depicting the dangers of this conflict have drawn widespread attention. As wildlife roams through the forests, vehicles pose a significant threat to both animals and humans. Recent footage has shown that some wild animals have learned to adapt to such circumstances, exhibiting characteristics of intelligence and learning.

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

Hero of the Hour: Adolfo Molina Risks Life to Save Unconscious Driver on Massachusetts Route 93

The internet is buzzing with the act of bravery by Adolfo Molina, who rushed to save a woman who lost consciousness while driving on Route 93 in Massachusetts. The incident was caught on camera by another driver and the footage is now making rounds on the internet, thanks to the Twitter page Good News Movement.

Read full story
4 comments

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Hoodies for a Cozy and Stylish Celebration

Valentine's Day is a special occasion to express love and appreciation to those close to our hearts. A unique and thoughtful gift is a great way to show how much we care. Hoodies are a popular and versatile option that can be customized to suit the recipient's style and preferences.

Read full story

Derek Guy: the viral menswear guy taking the fashion world by storm

Derek Guy, known as @derekguysays on Twitter, has quickly become a household name in the fashion world. With over 200,000 followers, Derek has become a viral sensation thanks to his unique and innovative approach to menswear. In this article, we will dive deep into Derek's story and find out what makes him stand out from the crowd.

Read full story

Aaron Donald's tweet during 49ers game goes viral

The NFL season is heating up, and one of the top storylines is the performance of the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle, Aaron Donald. During the recent game against the San Francisco 49ers, Donald made a crucial play that helped secure a win for his team. But it was his post-game tweet that had everyone talking.

Read full story
1 comments

Viral video shows truck driver's incredible amazing skills

In a video that has surfaced online, a truck driver can be seen making the impossible turn with his skills, amazes Internet. Driving a heavy vehicle like a truck or a trailer truck is no easy feat. It requires years of experience, knowledge and skill to master the art of maneuvering through traffic, navigating turns on different kinds of roads and making sure the vehicle enters the right tunnel through a narrow path.

Read full story
8 comments
Boston, MA

NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to Boston

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rocky start to the 2022-23 season, with many writing them off as a bad team. Despite the roster's glaring issues, LeBron James and his team have been working hard to change that narrative. They have shown that they can still be a threat, even though they are currently low in the standings.

Read full story
11 comments

Twitter goes crazy over viral post of Bizarre T-Shirt received from online ordering

Shopping online is a convenient way to purchase the products we want from the comfort of our homes. However, this convenience can turn into a headache when we receive the wrong product. Recently, a US man experienced just that when he received a unique, unexpected twist on the product he had ordered.

Read full story
2 comments

Funny Stat about Daulton Varsho's birth goes viral

A recent statistic about baseball player Daulton Varsho has gone viral, though it may not be one that he is particularly thrilled about. The statistic in question highlights the unusual timing of Varsho's birth, which occurred precisely nine months after his father, Gary, played his final foremost League Baseball (MLB) game.

Read full story

Viral Video: McCarthy Hardly Gets a Word In During Viral Interview with Donald Trump Jr

A video showing Donald Trump Jr. interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has gone viral on Twitter, with many viewers criticizing the host for barely letting McCarthy speak. The clip, which was tweeted by attorney Ron Filipkowski, shows Trump Jr. praising his father, former President Donald Trump, while McCarthy tries to jump in to express agreement. However, Trump Jr. continues to speak over him.

Read full story
39 comments

Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix

"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song" Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.

Read full story
Nevada State

Viral Video Reveals Vulgar Speech by Failed MAGA Candidate

The recording has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. The Nevada Republican Party has been thrown into turmoil after a recording of a vulgar rant by a failed candidate was made public. Drew Hirsty, a newly elected GOP delegate, was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy