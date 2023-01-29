Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral Video

Tyre Nichols Photo by @NickLaparra/Twitter

A viral video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old skateboarder who passed away on January 10 due to police brutality in Memphis, has left the internet emotional. The video, shared by Twitter user Mai Perkins, shows Nichols happily attempting grind and slide tricks on his skateboard, despite occasionally failing. As of writing, the video has received over 7 million views and 28,000 comments.

Twitter users have expressed their grief at Nichols' loss, with many stating that he was passionate about skateboarding and that this is how they want to remember him. Others have shared condolences to Nichols' grieving mother and expressed their emotional reaction to the video.

Watch Tyre Nichols's Skateboarding Video: Click Here

Tyre Nichols was born in Sacramento, California and was visiting his family in Memphis when the coronavirus pandemic began. He decided to stay and began working as an overnight FedEx employee. In an interview with Al Sharpton that aired on MSNBC on January 28, Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, stated that her son loved to watch sunsets and skateboard, which he took up while living in California.

The video of Nichols skateboarding was shared by community organizer Camara Williams, who stated in an interview with Insider that they wanted to show Nichols "living in joy and peace." Williams added that capturing and sharing moments of peace and happiness, even if they may seem unremarkable in the grand scheme of life, is important.

“We’ve had moments the place we loved the sundown, or the place we have been doing one thing that made us joyful, whether or not it’s chopping some wooden or gardening or doing one thing that could be unremarkable within the higher scheme of life, but it surely was outstanding in that it gave us peace. I felt like that’s that was such a fantastic factor to seize and share.”

On January 27, Memphis authorities released body camera footage of the attack made by police officers that resulted in Nichols' fatal wounds. The footage shows officers kicking, tasering, punching, pepper spraying, and verbally abusing Nichols during a traffic stop. Despite his claims that he "didn't do anything," the officers continued to assault him. Nichols was able to escape but was apprehended just 100 yards away from his home. He died three days later due to his injuries.

The five officers involved in the attack, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, were fired from the department after an internal investigation found that they violated their duties. They have been charged with murder, as well as aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, official misconduct, and official oppression.

The release of the video sparked peaceful protests on January 27, with three people arrested in New York City for their destructive reactions.