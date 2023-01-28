Viral Video: McCarthy Hardly Gets a Word In During Viral Interview with Donald Trump Jr

Photo by getty

A video showing Donald Trump Jr. interviewing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has gone viral on Twitter, with many viewers criticizing the host for barely letting McCarthy speak.

The clip, which was tweeted by attorney Ron Filipkowski, shows Trump Jr. praising his father, former President Donald Trump, while McCarthy tries to jump in to express agreement. However, Trump Jr. continues to speak over him.

Watch McCarthy Viral Video: Click Here

Filipkowski posted the video on Friday, writing, "This is supposed to be Junior interviewing Kevin McCarthy in his new gig as a 'journalist.' McCarthy can't get a word in. I did not edit this." The 46-second clip has been watched more than 160,000 times on Twitter as of early Saturday.

The full hour-long episode is available on video platforms including Rumble, which is popular with conservatives.

Many Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump Jr. for his behavior in the interview, with some calling it "disrespectful" and "unprofessional." Others pointed out that the video was a perfect example of how not to conduct an interview.

Despite the criticism, Trump Jr. has defended his actions, saying that he was simply trying to keep the conversation focused on his father. He also pointed out that the interview was conducted in the context of his new role as a "journalist."

The interview was part of the second episode of Triggered with Don Jr., a show that focuses on current events and politics. During the interview, McCarthy and Trump Jr. discussed the right-to-try law signed by the former president, which allows terminally ill patients access to experimental treatment.

Towards the end of the interview, Trump Jr. said: "Perhaps his greatest, maybe, political weakness was that he never wanted to show his empathetic side. I'm dealing with China, I'm dealing with Iran. I can't be soft."

Many viewers of the video were disappointed with the way in which the interview was conducted, with some calling it a missed opportunity for McCarthy to express his views and opinions on the topic at hand.

Overall, the video has sparked a conversation about the importance of giving all parties involved in an interview the opportunity to speak and express their views. It also serves as a reminder to interviewers to conduct their interviews in a professional and respectful manner.