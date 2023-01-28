Experience the magic of Meghan Trainor's 'Made You Look' with the Kim Petras remix

Meghan Trainor, Kim Petras. Photo by Getty

"She really is like a little angel and such a treasure. She deserves everything that's coming her way with the song"

Meghan Trainor has recently released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’, featuring the talented artist Kim Petras.

The original version of ‘Made You Look’ was featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’, which was released at the end of last year and has since accumulated over 250 million streams on Spotify.

Watch 'Made You Look' - Click Here

The release of the remix featuring Petras has been met with excitement and anticipation from fans of both artists. In a statement, Petras shared her excitement about being a part of the remix, saying “I had ‘Made You Look’ stuck in my head for months. It’s just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away.”

She went on to express her admiration for Trainor as a pop songwriter and shared that working with her was an incredible experience. Petras also mentioned that Trainor was very hands-on in the collaboration and that she felt honored to be a part of it.

Trainor also had kind words to say about Petras, calling her an icon and expressing her excitement about having her on the remix of ‘Made You Look’. She shared that they had a fun time in the studio together and that Petras added the perfect energy to the song.

Trainor also said that Petras brought the song to a whole new level and that she couldn’t wait for everyone to hear her voice on the song.

‘Made You Look’ is not the first time that Petras has collaborated with other artists. She has previously featured on Sam Smith’s megahit ‘Unholy’ and has also released her own songs ‘brrr’ and ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, which are both taken from an upcoming album.

Petras is also set to perform with Sam Smith on Saturday Night Live and is scheduled to appear at the 2023 Grammys and the BRIT Awards, alongside other talented artists such as Cat Burns, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Lizzo, and Stormzy.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Trainor shared that she stopped chasing radio and what she thought people wanted to hear and instead focused on writing what she enjoyed.

She also shared that she put her heart into each song, whether it was her sad, broken heart or her happy, confident heart. This authenticity and vulnerability is what makes ‘Made You Look’ and Trainor’s other songs so relatable and enjoyable to listeners.

Overall, the release of the ‘Made You Look’ remix featuring Kim Petras is a collaboration that fans of both artists have been eagerly waiting for.

The combination of Trainor’s catchy pop beats and Petras’ unique vocal stylings is sure to make for an exciting and dynamic listening experience. With more collaborations and appearances planned in the future, it’s clear that Petras and Trainor are both artists to watch in the coming year.