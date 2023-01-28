Los Angeles, CA

Viral Social Media Post: Walker Buehler Offers Support to Ugandan Baseball Player

Sara Irshad

Baseball can bring people together in ways that few other things can. As fans, we may argue about our favourite teams and engage in friendly banter with one another, but deep down, we all share a mutual respect and understanding for the game.

This bond also extends to the players, who may be fiercely competitive on the field but still share a sense of camaraderie and understanding of what it takes to play the game at such a high level.

This was on full display recently on social media when a young baseball player from Uganda named Kasumba Dennis tweeted a video of himself restringing his catcher's mitt.

In the tweet, he wrote: "Equipment is very [expensive] for me and I never miss my training with excuses of not having a glove or other Equipment when I have a brain. I WANT TO PLAY BASEBALL."

Jared Carrabis, a well-known Red Sox fan and podcaster, quote-tweeted Dennis and offered to help him get the Equipment he needed, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler jumped in as well, offering his assistance.

The exchange was a powerful reminder of the bond within the baseball community and how players, fans, and even media members can come together to help one another out.

Buehler's actions were particularly noteworthy, as they demonstrate the selflessness and generosity that exists within the sport. He didn't do it for publicity or personal gain simply because he knows he's blessed to be in a position where he can help others and wants to do just that.

Passing baseball to the next generation, whether in the United States or on another continent, is a noble endeavour that benefits everyone involved. Baseball has the power to unite people from all walks of life, and the actions of Carrabis and Buehler serve as a reminder of this.

They used their platform and resources to make a positive impact in the world, and for that, they should be commended.

Baseball is a great sport that brings people together, and it’s not just the game but also the people involved in it. We all have a shared love for the game, and it’s something that unites us all.

It was heartwarming to see how people came together to help a young player from another continent to fulfil his dream of playing baseball. It just goes to show that baseball truly is the most fantastic game in the world.

