Experts Advise Caution with TikTok's Popular 'Cloud Bed' Trend

In recent months, a new trend has been taking over social media platforms - the cloud bed. These platform beds feature soft, plush, and cloud-like upholstery around the bed, giving it a fluffy and comfortable appearance.

Unlike traditional bed frames, these cloud beds extend past the edge of the mattress, making them a popular choice among social media users.

The hashtag #cloudbed has surpassed 114.7 million views on TikTok and reached over 5000 posts on Instagram, with the trend showing no signs of slowing down in 2023. As a result, the demand for these beds has also increased, with thousands of people searching for "cloud bed dupe" and "dream cloud bed" on Google.

However, only some people are thrilled about the trend. Sleep experts have raised concerns about the potential health risks of these beds, particularly for those who already suffer from back or knee problems. Brian Dillon, the sleep expert at Crafted Beds, advises those with previous injuries in these areas to avoid purchasing a cloud bed.

He explains that getting into a cloud bed requires using the knees to support the body, which could cause pain and injury to those with previous knee problems. Also, cloud beds may not provide enough support for the back, making them a poor choice for those suffering from back pain.

Another concern sleep experts raise is that cloud beds may only be suitable for those who move around a little while sleeping. Many affordable versions of cloud beds come in separate parts, and the frame and headboard are not connected, which can lead to the separation of the two at night.

Lastly, sleep experts warn that cloud beds may be a poor investment due to their trend-based nature. TikTok trends tend to be short-lived, and a bed is a costly expense that should last for years. They recommend opting for a bed frame that is more practical and less trend-led.

While cloud beds may look tempting and comfortable, it's essential to consider the potential health risks and financial implications before making a purchase. It's always best to consult a sleep expert and consider your needs before investing in a bed.