Controversy at Rugby Club as Women's Team Disbands Over Racism and Misogyny Claims

Female players for Edinburgh's Liberton rugby club make racism and misogyny allegations after team disbanded. Photo by STV News

The female players of Liberton RFC have expressed their dissatisfaction with the club's committee, following the disbandment of the team due to issues related to "additional needs."

After removing its women's squad, an Edinburgh rugby club has been accused of racism, sexism, and homophobia.

Liberton RFC's female players have challenged the club's committee after it declared it could no longer handle the "extra demands" of the team.

In a player statement, the women's squad stated that the criteria were those of a coach and an administrator to take over jobs formerly handled by team members.

The Liberton RFC committee was also accused of "decaying" their relationship over time by neglecting to tackle any problems expressed adequately.

Jessica Sandham, the team captain, informed STV News that committee members had made sexist, racist, and homophobic remarks to squad members.

Ms. Sandham claims that they were dismissed when these occurrences were brought to the committee's attention.

"I won't repeat any of the terminology used, but there were several instances of discriminatory slurs against certain minority groups that you will have heard before, and are utterly unacceptable in 2023."

Players urged that the committee appoint a club welfare representative to ease tensions before the disbanding.

However, it is reported that "considerable opposition" was encountered.

"A lot of these [rugby] clubs across Scotland have very homogeneous leadership, and have particular attitudes and ideals," Ms. Sandham continued.

"Many may not even recognize the necessity for a women's squad, let alone listen to us.

"So, certainly, as a set, we do feel unheard and underappreciated."

STV News attempted to reach Liberton RFC many times but failed. The committee's vice president stated he would not comment on the claims.

The ladies have requested assistance from the Scottish Rugby Union and World Rugby.

"If leadership teams throughout Scotland continue to pick office bearers who believe and act similarly, and who have comparable life experiences, grassroots Scottish rugby will suffer," the player statement adds.

"More help from the Scottish Rugby Union and World Rugby is required to develop clubs that are really inclusive and accepting of individuals of all backgrounds, as well as to support players in difficult leadership teams who fail to maintain the World Rugby Code of Conduct."

Other women's teams have banded together to support the Liberton girls.

Watsonians Women's Rugby club has issued a statement supporting the Liberton women's rugby team, which recently left the club due to poor leadership.

The statement said that grassroots women's Rugby should be an inclusive environment that promotes growth in the game and fosters a safe space for women of Scotland who continue to face discrimination.

The club expressed regret that the Liberton players did not find this at their previous club and welcomed them to join any of Watsonians' sessions.

Scottish Rugby also released a statement acknowledging the issues raised by the Liberton team and confirmed that they have been in contact with the club.

The organization has reached out to the team to understand if they intend to pursue formal complaints and is actively working with the club to improve governance.

They have also been working with the affected players to investigate other options for them to continue playing locally. Scottish Rugby emphasized its commitment to promoting and growing the women's and girls' games and ensuring that those involved can remain connected to the sport.

World Rugby has been contacted for comment on the matter.