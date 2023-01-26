Blackpink's Lisa and Neymar's viral photos leave fans in awe

BLACKPINK'S Lisa and Neymar's Viral meetup Photo by Twitter/@pannchoa

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared an Instagram story on January 25 in which K-Pop and soccer combined to crash the internet. Neymar later published a photo of himself and Lisa that Lisa had initially shared on her story and tagged in.

Neymar Jr., commonly known as Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, is a Brazilian striker who competes for the Brazil national team and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar playing for his league and BLACKPINK visiting France for Paris Fashion Week made this encounter a long-awaited fantasy for the soccer BLINKs, who also knew that Neymar was a BLINK.

Fans swoon over Neymar and Lisa's photo in their tales, saying, "That's just so nice."

Even though K-pop and soccer have frequently collided, BLACKPINK and Neymar's fan meetup was overdue. Neymar met BLACKPINK's maknae and took a photo with her while they were both in Paris for fashion week.

The image went viral after Lisa shared it on her story, and even Neymar shared it.

The same was written on even his official Twitter feed.

With Lisa's remarkable 81.7 million followers and Neymar's 202 million followers, the image earned over a million views and tweets in a single day.

One viewer even said today is a perfect day for soccer BLINKs since their two worlds—soccer and K-pop stars—meet in a single frame.

Fans have even shared edits of Lisa and Neymar in anticipation of an upcoming collaboration for their famous meeting.

The most significant admirer of BLACKPINK is Neymar.

The football player has long been an admirer of BLACKPINK. He tweeted about their music videos, and in 2021, while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, he even danced to their song How You Like That.

Even Neymar utilized the BLACKPINK skins set for his playerunknown's Battleground account. Neymar was one of the numerous BLINKs that applauded Pink Venom by Blackpink in August 2022.

Neymar has often shown that he is a BLINK. Neymar will almost probably miss BLACKPINK's historic headline appearance at Coachella since his PSG club plays two matches on the same weekend as Coachella.

BLACKPINK is now in Paris for Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event sponsored by Brigitte Macron, France's First Lady. The performance will support hospitalized children and adolescents and feature several French and international performers.

With BLACKPINK traveling around Asia, there may be more opportunities for celebrity contacts and lucky BLINKs to meet the revolutionary girl group.