Wild video of Victor Wembanyama palming basketball goes viral Photo by Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, continues to amaze onlookers with his incredible skills and abilities.

This week, the NBA shared a video of Wembanyama palming a basketball with just two fingers, a feat that would be impossible for most players. This incredible display of strength and agility has led many to question whether Wembanyama is, in fact, a mythical creature from Middle Earth.

At 7-foot-3, Wembanyama is not just tall, but he also possesses guard-like scoring and ball-handling skills that are truly extraordinary. This combination of height and skill is scarce in basketball and has led many to compare Wembanyama to LeBron James, one of the greatest players of all time.

Wembanyama currently plays for the professional team Metropolitans 92 in his native France and recently was crowned the MVP of the LNB All-Star Game, further solidifying his status as one of the most promising prospects in the world of basketball. Despite the drawbacks that come with his height, such as difficulties with mobility and balance, Wembanyama has proven time and time again that he is more than capable of overcoming these obstacles and excelling on the court.

Many experts believe that Wembanyama will soon take the NBA by storm, displaying his incredible talents and abilities on the world's biggest stage. With his combination of size, skill, and athleticism, Wembanyama has the potential to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

As the draft approaches, the excitement surrounding Wembanyama continues to grow, and it's easy to see why. His incredible skills, unique combination of size and athleticism, and competitive spirit make him one of the most exciting prospects in years. Whether he is a mythical creature or not, there's no denying that Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing and talented players in basketball today.

It is still hard to predict how he will fare in the NBA, but one thing is for sure: he can become a game-changer and franchise player. His ability to shoot, pass and handle the ball, his defensive potential and his size makes him a unique prospect in the league. He will have to adapt to the more physical and fast-paced game of the NBA, but if he does, he can be a force to be reckoned with.

Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze onlookers with his incredible skills and abilities. His combination of size, skill, and athleticism make him one of the most exciting prospects to come along in years, and it will be exciting to see how he fares in the NBA. Whether or not he is a mythical creature from Middle Earth, one thing is for sure, Wembanyama is a player to watch in the future of basketball.