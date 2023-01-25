Watch a Puppy Sign Its Birth Certificate with Paw Prints

This viral video of puppy signing its birth certificate with paw prints is too cute to miss Photo by news.anitour.in

The video, shared by the Instagram handle LadBible, shows the tiny dog, Alex, being held by its owner as it presses its paws onto its birth certificate, leaving behind adorable paw prints. The caption reads, "This is adorable," and it's hard to disagree.

The clip has charmed the internet, with the comments section flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. Comments include "Omg the little paws," "This is so so cute," "OMG I can watch it whole day!" and "This is the cutest clip on the internet."

This video not only highlights the cuteness of the puppy, but also the love and care that the owner has for the animal. The owner is taking the time to create a birth certificate for the puppy, and the act of having the puppy sign it with its paw prints is a creative and loving way of documenting the pup's arrival into the world. It's a reminder that the small acts of love and care can make a big difference in the life of an animal.

The sight of a tiny puppy signing its birth certificate with its paw prints is not only unique but also heartwarming. It's a reminder of the innocence and pure joy that animals bring into our lives. It's sure to put a smile on your face and brighten up your day. So, take a break from your busy schedule and watch the adorable video of Alex signing its birth certificate with its paw prints.

