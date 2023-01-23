Disney Fans Rush to Take One Last Ride on Splash Mountain Before Shutdown

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSSqy_0kNsrevv00
DISNEY PARK PATRONS FLOCK TO SPLASH MOUNTAIN Last Ride Before ShutdownPhoto byGetty

Disney parks in the United States are saying goodbye to the beloved "Splash Mountain" ride as it officially closes for renovation starting Monday. The ride, which has been a staple for many visitors to Disney parks since the late 1980s, will be transformed into "Tiana's Riverboat Adventure" - a riff off the film "The Princess and the Frog," which features a New Orleans-inspired setting. The new version of the ride is set to return sometime in 2024, so fans are flocking to the parks to take one final ride on the beloved log flume before it disappears.

Promoters of Disneyland and Disney World posted photos and accounts on social media over the weekend, showing long lines of people waiting for their chance to take a last ride on the log. The lines stretched into different sections of the park, with some people waiting hours to get on the ride. Despite the wait, fans don't mind, as they know this is their last chance to experience the ride as initially intended.

The decision to renovate Splash Mountain comes after the 1946 film and characters on which the ride is based, "Song of the South," has been criticized for romanticizing the old South and perpetuating stereotypes about African-Americans. The ride's theme and characters have not aged well in the 21st century, and Disney has decided to update the ride to reflect their current values and the times better.

This change to Splash Mountain happened before Disney updated an outdated ride. In recent years, the company has made similar changes to other rides and attractions, including the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, to modernize the experience for visitors.

While some fans may be sad to see the end of an era, the new version of the ride promises to be just as exciting and enjoyable as the original. The new "Tiana's Riverboat Adventure" will transport visitors to the world of "The Princess and the Frog" and immerse them in the sights and sounds of New Orleans. With the new version of the ride set to return in 2024, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter in the Splash Mountain story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dinsey# PARK PATRONS FLOCK# SPLASH MOUNTAIN# USA# trending

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from Sara Irshad

Experts Advise Caution with TikTok's Popular 'Cloud Bed' Trend

In recent months, a new trend has been taking over social media platforms - the cloud bed. These platform beds feature soft, plush, and cloud-like upholstery around the bed, giving it a fluffy and comfortable appearance.

Read full story

Controversy at Rugby Club as Women's Team Disbands Over Racism and Misogyny Claims

The female players of Liberton RFC have expressed their dissatisfaction with the club's committee, following the disbandment of the team due to issues related to "additional needs."

Read full story

Blackpink's Lisa and Neymar's viral photos leave fans in awe

BLACKPINK's Lisa shared an Instagram story on January 25 in which K-Pop and soccer combined to crash the internet. Neymar later published a photo of himself and Lisa that Lisa had initially shared on her story and tagged in.

Read full story

victor wembanyama unbelievable basketball palming skills

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, continues to amaze onlookers with his incredible skills and abilities. This week, the NBA shared a video of Wembanyama palming a basketball with just two fingers, a feat that would be impossible for most players. This incredible display of strength and agility has led many to question whether Wembanyama is, in fact, a mythical creature from Middle Earth.

Read full story
California State

California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes

On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.

Read full story
57 comments

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat's Elevator Music Video Goes Viral: 'So Funny

A video apart from everything else before a Paris Style Week show began has turned into a web sensation for its entertaining substance. Cosmetics business visionary Kylie Jenner and the artist Doja Feline were caught first column at Schiaparelli's high fashion spring/summer 2023 runway show in their title-making outfits, sitting tight for it to begin.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical Performance

Florida A&M College pharmacy professor Jamal Brown became a web sensation on TikTok for both singing and playing the console while showing a thing or two on diabetes in his therapeutics class — a smaller-than-normal execution that arrived at a vast number of watchers.

Read full story

Watch a Puppy Sign Its Birth Certificate with Paw Prints

Zuko Animated Avatar Film: Early Plot Particulars & Everything Else We Know. The video, shared by the Instagram handle LadBible, shows the tiny dog, Alex, being held by its owner as it presses its paws onto its birth certificate, leaving behind adorable paw prints. The caption reads, "This is adorable," and it's hard to disagree.

Read full story
1 comments

Air Up Water Bottle: Worth the Price or Just Hype?

As people set their fitness goals for the new year, an old video of a Peloton workout featuring Kim Kardashian is making the rounds on Instagram. The clip shows the reality star running on a treadmill while drinking from a pink water bottle labeled "Air Up."

Read full story
1 comments
Elkhart, IN

Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald's

Josiah Vargas recorded his reaction and shared the video on TikTok, where it has been viewed by millions. Imagine going to a fast food restaurant for a quick bite and getting handed a bag full of cash - $5,000, to be exact. This was the reality for Josiah Vargas, a northern Indiana man who went to a McDonald's in Elkhart, Indiana, for a McMuffin. According to the IndyStar newspaper, once at the pick-up window, Vargas was handed a large plastic McDonald's bag. At first, he might not have thought anything of it, but once in the parking lot, Vargas opened up the bag and saw it contained many smaller plastic bags with cash. He suspected it was the store's bank deposit.

Read full story
38 comments

Viral LinkedIn Cake Resume Scores Woman a New Job

One lady's short quest for new employment thought, including a cross-country cake ploy that became a LinkedIn web sensation last October, has prompted a great new gig. In a developing ocean of imaginative, competent candidates, 27-year-old Karly Pavlinac Blackburn stood apart from the opposition with a resume sheet cake that she had hand-conveyed the previous tumble to Nike central command employing Instacart conveyance, which was an impetus for various vocation discussions.

Read full story

Viral Photos of Arctic Foxes with Overgrown Claws Spark Outrage Against China Zoo

'The foxes couldn't walk ordinarily. I can see it truly is agonizing for them'. A zoo in China has experienced harsh criticism for supposed creature disregard after photographs shared via the web-based entertainment stage Weibo showed icy foxes with congested hooks. The photographs were first shared by a Weibo client named Xiumu Ayi, who visited the Changsha Environmental Zoo in Hunan territory on January twelfth.

Read full story
2 comments

40-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Discovered: A Reminder of the Power of Connection

Jeremy Weir, the person who discovered the bottle, was able to locate David Blanks, the individual who had placed the message in the bottle in June 1983. Jeremy Weir's discovery of the message in a bottle is a heartwarming reminder of the power of human connection, even across time and distance. The note, written by a young David Spaces in 1983, was a simple yet powerful message, expressing the hope that the person who found it would reach out and make contact.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebration

California shooting: The event happened after 10 pm (11.30 am IST) near a gathering commending the Chinese Lunar New Year. Ten people have passed on in a mass going after a neighborhood to Los Angeles in California in the US late Saturday, where a crowd of a few thousand recognized the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Connected Press said Sunday night. Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Territory Sheriff's Subject matter said harmed - some in essential condition - were taken to clinical centers.

Read full story
1 comments

Lunar New Year 2023: What to Expect in the Year of the Rabbit

Welcome to the Drawn out time of the Rabbit (or catlike, dependent upon which plan you follow)!. The Lunar New Year, generally called Chinese New Year, is a celebration of the new year that begins Sunday, January 22, and terminations on Sunday, February 5. It is commended all around the planet, particularly in China, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Tibet.

Read full story

Viral Video of a Nepali Dance Group Grooving to 'London Thumakda

Check out the energetic performance by a Kathmandu-based dance group. The melody "London Thumakda" from the Bollywood film Sovereign has turned into a viral sensation as of late. Notwithstanding being nine years old, the melody remains famous at festivities and gatherings. A new popular video including youthful Nepali ladies moving to the energetic tune has acquired massive consideration on the web.

Read full story

New 'Saturday Night Live Promo: Sam Smith Expresses Love for Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily the Criminal

Aubrey Plaza, known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Ingrid Goes West, will be making her hosting debut on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Plaza has been making a name for herself in the comedy world with her unique brand of deadpan humor and her ability to play comedic and dramatic roles. Fans of her work are excited to see her bring her unique style to the SNL stage.

Read full story
1 comments

Viral Video: Brave Jet Ski Rider Overcomes Giant Wave to Save Drowning Man

The sheer size of the wave, coupled with the ear-splitting boom it produced, could scare even the most courageous of persons. One of the most widespread fallacies about people who engage in risky activities or go for thrills to a significant degree is that they are immune to fear.

Read full story
1 comments

Andrew Tate's attorney questions veracity of Adin Ross' claim of visiting him in custody

Although Adin Ross' name is on the visiting list for influencers, the attorney for Andrew Tate has expressed doubts about whether or not the Twitch celebrity will be allowed to visit his client. At the same time, he is being held in a Romanian jail. Tate is currently being born for a criminal offence in Romania.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy