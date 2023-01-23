Disney Fans Rush to Take One Last Ride on Splash Mountain Before Shutdown

DISNEY PARK PATRONS FLOCK TO SPLASH MOUNTAIN Last Ride Before Shutdown Photo by Getty

Disney parks in the United States are saying goodbye to the beloved "Splash Mountain" ride as it officially closes for renovation starting Monday. The ride, which has been a staple for many visitors to Disney parks since the late 1980s, will be transformed into "Tiana's Riverboat Adventure" - a riff off the film "The Princess and the Frog," which features a New Orleans-inspired setting. The new version of the ride is set to return sometime in 2024, so fans are flocking to the parks to take one final ride on the beloved log flume before it disappears.

Promoters of Disneyland and Disney World posted photos and accounts on social media over the weekend, showing long lines of people waiting for their chance to take a last ride on the log. The lines stretched into different sections of the park, with some people waiting hours to get on the ride. Despite the wait, fans don't mind, as they know this is their last chance to experience the ride as initially intended.

The decision to renovate Splash Mountain comes after the 1946 film and characters on which the ride is based, "Song of the South," has been criticized for romanticizing the old South and perpetuating stereotypes about African-Americans. The ride's theme and characters have not aged well in the 21st century, and Disney has decided to update the ride to reflect their current values and the times better.

This change to Splash Mountain happened before Disney updated an outdated ride. In recent years, the company has made similar changes to other rides and attractions, including the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, to modernize the experience for visitors.

While some fans may be sad to see the end of an era, the new version of the ride promises to be just as exciting and enjoyable as the original. The new "Tiana's Riverboat Adventure" will transport visitors to the world of "The Princess and the Frog" and immerse them in the sights and sounds of New Orleans. With the new version of the ride set to return in 2024, fans will have to wait a little longer for the next chapter in the Splash Mountain story.