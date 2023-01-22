New 'Saturday Night Live Promo: Sam Smith Expresses Love for Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily the Criminal

Musical guest Sam Smith, host Aubrey Plaza and Kenan Thompson during 'SNL' promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Photo by Rosalind O’Con

Aubrey Plaza, known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Ingrid Goes West, will be making her hosting debut on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Plaza has been making a name for herself in the comedy world with her unique brand of deadpan humor and her ability to play comedic and dramatic roles. Fans of her work are excited to see her bring her unique style to the SNL stage.

Sam Smith, on the other hand, will be returning to the show as the musical guest for the third time. Smith has had a successful career in the music industry, with several chart-topping albums and hit songs under his belt. He is set to release his latest album, Gloria, on January 27th, just a week after his SNL appearance. The album, which features the hit single "Unholy," a collaboration with Kim Petras, is highly anticipated by fans and is expected to be a success.

The duo joined SNL regular Kenan Thompson in a new promo clip for the show, where Thompson mistakenly confuses Plaza for another actress, Jenna Ortega. Plaza, known for her deadpan humor, simply responds with a "no" when asked to do the viral Wednesday-inspired dance trend. The promo clip is a testament to the comedic chemistry between the three of them, and fans are excited to see what sketches they will be featured in during the show.

Saturday Night Live has been on the air for over 45 years and has become a staple of American culture. The show has been known for its political satire, celebrity impressions, and iconic sketches and has launched the careers of many comedians, including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, and Adam Sandler.

The show has also been known for its musical guests, with many famous musicians appearing over the years. The show's ability to bring together comedy and music has made it a favorite among audiences of all ages.

The show airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the show can also be streamed on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. With a Peacock account, fans also have on-demand access to previous SNL episodes, which allows them to catch up on the show's best moments.

The show has a huge fan base, and it is always exciting to see the new hosts and musical guests that will be featured on the show. This week's episode, with Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith, is sure to be a hit among fans, and it will be exciting to see what sketches and performances they will be featured in.

In conclusion, Saturday Night Live is an iconic show that has entertained audiences for over 45 years. This week's episode is set to be a star-studded one, with Aubrey Plaza making her hosting debut and Sam Smith returning as the musical guest for the third time.

The duo has joined SNL regular Kenan Thompson in a new promo clip, and fans are excited to see the comedic sketches they will feature during the show. The show continues to be a favorite among audiences of all ages, and it is always exciting to see the new hosts and musical guests featured on the show. So, mark your calendars and set your reminders because you want to attend this week's episode of Saturday Night Live.