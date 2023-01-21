Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez's viral TikTok "Screaming" takes over the internet

Photo by Instagram [@jennifercoolidge]

Jennifer Coolidge has, at long last, become a member of TikTok, and none other than Jennifer Lopez will be collaborating with her on creating her first music video for the platform.

In the video, viewed more than 3.4 million times in its first 15 hours on the site, the icon from Legally Blonde talks to fans about the material she has chosen to create and explains why she has opted to create it. The video was viewed more than 3.4 million times in its first 15 hours on the site.

In the video that has since gone viral, she introduces herself by stating, "Hi, this is my first TikTok, and I was trying to think of anything fantastic to do, and I feel I'm going to do a poem that I like."

It becomes instantly evident that while Coolidge continues to "read" her "poetry," she repeats the lines to Jenny from the Block, which is J. Lo's big hit single.

In the end, attention is drawn to the celebrity, who first conveys the sense that they agree with what has been shown before declaring, "I like that, I really, really like that."

Many people were left speechless due to the alliance, and they could have done better at expressing their dissatisfaction in the comments section.

It has been alleged that one person scribbled, "The queen has arrived." "Everyone move over here!"

Another user jumped in and suggested that this TikTok be nominated for an Emmy award.

Someone else chimed in with a response like this: "Shouting, sobbing, and throwing up."

Continue reading to learn more about how the tale of "bad gays" on White Lotus "enthralled" Jennifer Coolidge and why it did so.

One of the accounts that expressed pleasure at the arrival of the legendary actress was the official TikTok account for the Empire State Building, which can be seen here.

The message "COME TO THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING FOR A VIP VISIT WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE YOU QUEEN" was addressed to the monarch and said that she should "COME TO THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING FOR A VISIT."

Simply responding with three laughing emojis was all that was required for Reese Witherspoon to convey her gratitude to Coolidge.

You can watch the TikTok by clicking here.