Tech layoffs: Alphabet, which owns Google, is planning to eliminate 12,000 positions throughout the globe.

Sara Irshad

12,000 jobs represent 6% workforce of the tech giant
In an email sent out to Google workers on Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he accepts "full responsibility for the actions that led us here."

The parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc., will eliminate 12,000 positions, according to a statement sent out to employees on Friday by the company's top executive. The announcement comes only a few days after Microsoft Corporation, a competitor in the technology industry, said that it would be eliminating 10,000 jobs from its workforce.

In an internal memo, Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, was quoted as saying, "I am optimistic about the immense potential in front of us owing to the strength of our purpose, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI."

The layoffs will impact several teams throughout the organisation, including those responsible for engineering and some of the company's corporate activities and recruitment.

According to Google's statement, layoffs will immediately affect employees in the United States.

The announcement was made amid a time of economic unpredictability and technical promise, during which both Google and Microsoft invested in a developing field of software known as generative artificial intelligence to develop its capabilities.

ichai communicated to staff on Friday through email that he "fully accepts responsibility for the actions that lead us to this point."

"Googlers, I have some troubling information to relay to you. We have decided to cut our personnel by around 12,000 positions. A separate email has already been issued to workers in the United States who are impacted by this issue. This will require us to part ways with some outstanding individuals who were a pleasure to collaborate with throughout our time together and whom we worked very hard to recruit. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. I am willing to accept responsibility for the choices that have brought us to this point. We have seen many phases of significant expansion during the previous two years. "We recruited for a different economic reality than the one we confront now to match and drive that growth," stated Pichai in his letter to his staff about how the company went about the hiring process.

According to what was said in the email, Pichai believes that "these are critical times to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and target our talent and money to our greatest objectives."

He said that the firm has a "substantial potential in front of us" with artificial intelligence, a significant investment sector in which Google has seen a spike in recent competition. He also claimed that the company has a "substantial opportunity in front of us" with machine learning.

The firm posted profits and sales in October that fell short of what analysts had expected to see from them. The profit was down 27% compared to the previous year, coming in at $13.9 billion.

