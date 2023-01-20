The majority of parents appreciate RE, according to a poll

Photo by Sara

According to the findings of a poll, almost seven out of ten parents consider Religious Education to be an essential component of their child's overall Education.

Parents who recognise the importance of RE in their children's Education said that their family conversations on their children's RE experiences at school contributed to the formation of their children's core beliefs and values.

The poll of 2,000 parents who have children of school age was carried out by Savanta ComRes on behalf of Culham St Gabriel's Trust, a charitable organisation that advocates for the advantages of learning about many religions and worldviews.

Beliefs and actions are intertwined.

A poll was conducted in the United Kingdom, and the results showed that the majority of parents there (67%) believe that "what their kid learns in RE courses is significant." In comparison, just 15% of parents said that "they didn't see any value in teaching religious education."

According to another poll finding, "religious and philosophical subjects constitute a prominent conversation point at home between parents and their children."

At home, around eight out of ten people have reported having conversations about their ideas on the beginnings of life and the cosmos. A similar ratio of people has reported having conversations about how beliefs influence behaviour and decision-making.

According to the survey, based on qualitative answers, parents who thought RE was essential "praised its capacity to teach ideals of respect and inclusion" and felt that it "positively impacted the morals and values of children."

Inadequate

A motion to guarantee that state schools in England preserve the legal need to offer Religious Education (RE), which, in most circumstances, must include a Christian-focused curriculum, was approved by the House of Commons in November.

MP Martin Vickers, who was leading a debate on the issue in Westminster Hall, brought up a briefing from The Christian Institute and drew attention to a report by the National Association of Teachers of RE on the Department of Education's 2021 school workforce census. Both of these were discussed during the debate.

The results of the census indicated that although being obliged by law to do so, one out of every five schools did not teach any aspect of RE to students in the eleventh grade. During years seven, eight, and nine, Religious Education was not taught in an average of ten per cent of schools.

In reaction to this, a government minister declared, "I should make it clear that religious education is essential in all mainstream schools that get state funding." Those schools that do not provide religious Education are either breaking the law or violating the terms of their financing arrangement.