A $70 tank top has recently gone viral on social media

You may have missed it, but a basic white camisole tank top sparked the first internet fashion controversy of 2023. Josephine, a 20-year-old content producer, published a stop-motion unwrapping video on TikTok on January 1st.

Tank Air Studio, situated in Los Angeles, was no stranger to virality. Bella Hadid is a supporter, which almost assures the brand's appeal among those in the know. However, although many influencers had previously created films for their works, Josephine's video stood out. Why? Well, it's likely because of her caption: "Unboxing my ideal top 3."

Josephine's TikTok video, which already has more than 2.2 million views, quickly went to Twitter, where others less familiar with Bella's favourite essentials commented: "I'm losing my mind." "I swear by God, three pounds at Primark," said another.

Josephine believed this $70 shirt was worth every cent, even though her sister had purchased it as a Christmas present.

"I have made every effort to avoid quick fashion. Therefore the price was never a problem for me. She states that this is an independent brand. "I also anticipated the quality to be so high that I would not have to replace this top for at least five years. This is well worth the cost, in my opinion."

Everyone else who owns the tank top concurs. TikTok user Brooklynn Gallagher's video description says, "The ideal tank does exist." Influencer Steph Bright affirmed, "Tank Air Studio creates the greatest essentials." According to the brand's website, the modest flare at the bottom of the top makes its design so distinctive. However, we had to contact Tank Air Studio's creator, Claire Robertson-Macleod, to learn more.

"Our fundamentals are a mix of sexiness and functionality," she writes in an email. "We spend a great deal of time sampling patterns and evaluating fits. In addition, I have my friends evaluate each item to get as much input as possible.

The sueded stretch jersey fabric, which is very soft and, most importantly, thick enough to give support, also contributes to the enchantment. Robertson-Macleod says, "It's not see-through and you don't have to wear a bra with it." It is enough form-fitting to support a bra without the sensation of wearing one.

This is why Josephine likes her white tank top so much. She explains, "It doesn't seem like you're trying to fit into the top; rather, it feels like the top is attempting to suit you." People claim they could get this shirt at Target or Walmart, but the quality would be worse. She is such a huge fan that, only one week after getting her white tank, she intends to acquire two additional black tanks for herself and her sister.

Indeed, the "Studio Tank," as properly termed, seems to be a gateway drug for many brand admirers. There are videos of females showing off their acquisitions and hauls and unboxings on the brand's TikTok hashtag.

"Their quality is just unparalleled to anything I've ever encountered. In one of her several Tank Air haul films, 21-year-old Amy Lillian states, "I have all of their tanks." And they are so open about their business operations and employee compensation.

This latter aspect is especially crucial for young consumers with disposable income. According to research, Generation Z is prepared to spend extra for a genuine business, shares its values, cares for its people, and operates sustainably. Tank Air meets most of these criteria. Unlike many other businesses, it is particularly transparent on employee wellbeing, for example. "We have two brothers who are sewage workers.

Robertson-Macleod explains that they met while launching their own firms and subsequently expanded their enterprises together. "We work directly with seamstresses and cutters to guarantee they are paid appropriately. As a result of fast fashion businesses collaborating with manufacturers that paid as low as two cents per item, their pay exceeds California's minimum wage standard by a significant margin.

However, as the firm has developed, it has become more difficult to check the sustainability box. "When we began Tank Air [in 2018], our garments were cut from remnant cloth. Robertson-Macleod says, "it became very difficult to continue getting deadstock fabric of the same quality that our clients like." "It is difficult to acquire high-quality deadstock fabric, and when you do, it is often in very restricted amounts, allowing for modest manufacturing runs."

This indicates that the tank top is not one of the sustainable products produced by the business. She continues, "For necessities such as the Studio Tank, we didn't want one consumer to get a different quality top than their buddy." While we no longer utilise deadstock fabric for our tanks, we still acquire all of our cut-and-sewn fabrics locally from a mill in Los Angeles and continue to sew small-batch productions in Downtown Los Angeles to maintain excellent quality and not overproduce trends.

Not everyone can afford a $70 simple tank top. But if you can afford to invest, you can be certain that your funds will be allocated equitably across the supply chain. Robertson-Macleod explains, "Making goods locally, ethically, and in small quantities ends up costing more, but we can assure great quality and that everyone is treated and compensated fairly."

This is a significant element of the Studio Tank's attraction for Josephine. "Brands [like Tank Air] are inherently superior and operate much more ethically," she explains. In the past, I consumed quite a lot of quick fashion, preventing me from discovering my particular style. Josephine delights in experimenting with layering and accessories now that she has invested in great fundamentals.

Tank tops and baby tees have gotten Tank Air Studio a lot of attention, but it's not the only thing it's excellent at. Other important It girl items include hand-painted transparent short skirts, butterfly pointelle tops, lightweight knits, and a particularly seductive bodysuit, all of which lend subtly luxurious twists to traditional silhouettes. From a distance, it may seem that you are wearing a regular red midi skirt, but detailed features are revealed upon closer inspection.

Robertson-Macleod states that the ambition of Tank Air has always been to build a home for different lines of luxury, necessities, and objects. The cult fan base? This is only a bonus.