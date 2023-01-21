Los Angeles, CA

A $70 tank top has recently gone viral on social media

Sara Irshad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNgj0_0kL5pBcM00
Photo by@tankairstudio on Instagram

You may have missed it, but a basic white camisole tank top sparked the first internet fashion controversy of 2023. Josephine, a 20-year-old content producer, published a stop-motion unwrapping video on TikTok on January 1st.

Tank Air Studio, situated in Los Angeles, was no stranger to virality. Bella Hadid is a supporter, which almost assures the brand's appeal among those in the know. However, although many influencers had previously created films for their works, Josephine's video stood out. Why? Well, it's likely because of her caption: "Unboxing my ideal top 3."

Josephine's TikTok video, which already has more than 2.2 million views, quickly went to Twitter, where others less familiar with Bella's favourite essentials commented: "I'm losing my mind." "I swear by God, three pounds at Primark," said another.

Josephine believed this $70 shirt was worth every cent, even though her sister had purchased it as a Christmas present.

"I have made every effort to avoid quick fashion. Therefore the price was never a problem for me. She states that this is an independent brand. "I also anticipated the quality to be so high that I would not have to replace this top for at least five years. This is well worth the cost, in my opinion."

Everyone else who owns the tank top concurs. TikTok user Brooklynn Gallagher's video description says, "The ideal tank does exist." Influencer Steph Bright affirmed, "Tank Air Studio creates the greatest essentials." According to the brand's website, the modest flare at the bottom of the top makes its design so distinctive. However, we had to contact Tank Air Studio's creator, Claire Robertson-Macleod, to learn more.

"Our fundamentals are a mix of sexiness and functionality," she writes in an email. "We spend a great deal of time sampling patterns and evaluating fits. In addition, I have my friends evaluate each item to get as much input as possible.

The sueded stretch jersey fabric, which is very soft and, most importantly, thick enough to give support, also contributes to the enchantment. Robertson-Macleod says, "It's not see-through and you don't have to wear a bra with it." It is enough form-fitting to support a bra without the sensation of wearing one.

This is why Josephine likes her white tank top so much. She explains, "It doesn't seem like you're trying to fit into the top; rather, it feels like the top is attempting to suit you." People claim they could get this shirt at Target or Walmart, but the quality would be worse. She is such a huge fan that, only one week after getting her white tank, she intends to acquire two additional black tanks for herself and her sister.

Indeed, the "Studio Tank," as properly termed, seems to be a gateway drug for many brand admirers. There are videos of females showing off their acquisitions and hauls and unboxings on the brand's TikTok hashtag.

"Their quality is just unparalleled to anything I've ever encountered. In one of her several Tank Air haul films, 21-year-old Amy Lillian states, "I have all of their tanks." And they are so open about their business operations and employee compensation.

This latter aspect is especially crucial for young consumers with disposable income. According to research, Generation Z is prepared to spend extra for a genuine business, shares its values, cares for its people, and operates sustainably. Tank Air meets most of these criteria. Unlike many other businesses, it is particularly transparent on employee wellbeing, for example. "We have two brothers who are sewage workers.

Robertson-Macleod explains that they met while launching their own firms and subsequently expanded their enterprises together. "We work directly with seamstresses and cutters to guarantee they are paid appropriately. As a result of fast fashion businesses collaborating with manufacturers that paid as low as two cents per item, their pay exceeds California's minimum wage standard by a significant margin.

However, as the firm has developed, it has become more difficult to check the sustainability box. "When we began Tank Air [in 2018], our garments were cut from remnant cloth. Robertson-Macleod says, "it became very difficult to continue getting deadstock fabric of the same quality that our clients like." "It is difficult to acquire high-quality deadstock fabric, and when you do, it is often in very restricted amounts, allowing for modest manufacturing runs."

This indicates that the tank top is not one of the sustainable products produced by the business. She continues, "For necessities such as the Studio Tank, we didn't want one consumer to get a different quality top than their buddy." While we no longer utilise deadstock fabric for our tanks, we still acquire all of our cut-and-sewn fabrics locally from a mill in Los Angeles and continue to sew small-batch productions in Downtown Los Angeles to maintain excellent quality and not overproduce trends.

Not everyone can afford a $70 simple tank top. But if you can afford to invest, you can be certain that your funds will be allocated equitably across the supply chain. Robertson-Macleod explains, "Making goods locally, ethically, and in small quantities ends up costing more, but we can assure great quality and that everyone is treated and compensated fairly."

This is a significant element of the Studio Tank's attraction for Josephine. "Brands [like Tank Air] are inherently superior and operate much more ethically," she explains. In the past, I consumed quite a lot of quick fashion, preventing me from discovering my particular style. Josephine delights in experimenting with layering and accessories now that she has invested in great fundamentals.

Tank tops and baby tees have gotten Tank Air Studio a lot of attention, but it's not the only thing it's excellent at. Other important It girl items include hand-painted transparent short skirts, butterfly pointelle tops, lightweight knits, and a particularly seductive bodysuit, all of which lend subtly luxurious twists to traditional silhouettes. From a distance, it may seem that you are wearing a regular red midi skirt, but detailed features are revealed upon closer inspection.

Robertson-Macleod states that the ambition of Tank Air has always been to build a home for different lines of luxury, necessities, and objects. The cult fan base? This is only a bonus.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# viral# tiktok# trending# breaking news# USA

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a professional content creator and article writer with a passion for crafting engaging and informative pieces. With a focus on technology, business, and lifestyle topics, he creates high-quality content that informs, entertains and educates.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from Sara Irshad

California State

California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes

On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.

Read full story
4 comments

Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat's Elevator Music Video Goes Viral: 'So Funny

A video apart from everything else before a Paris Style Week show began has turned into a web sensation for its entertaining substance. Cosmetics business visionary Kylie Jenner and the artist Doja Feline were caught first column at Schiaparelli's high fashion spring/summer 2023 runway show in their title-making outfits, sitting tight for it to begin.

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical Performance

Florida A&M College pharmacy professor Jamal Brown became a web sensation on TikTok for both singing and playing the console while showing a thing or two on diabetes in his therapeutics class — a smaller-than-normal execution that arrived at a vast number of watchers.

Read full story

Watch a Puppy Sign Its Birth Certificate with Paw Prints

Zuko Animated Avatar Film: Early Plot Particulars & Everything Else We Know. The video, shared by the Instagram handle LadBible, shows the tiny dog, Alex, being held by its owner as it presses its paws onto its birth certificate, leaving behind adorable paw prints. The caption reads, "This is adorable," and it's hard to disagree.

Read full story

Air Up Water Bottle: Worth the Price or Just Hype?

As people set their fitness goals for the new year, an old video of a Peloton workout featuring Kim Kardashian is making the rounds on Instagram. The clip shows the reality star running on a treadmill while drinking from a pink water bottle labeled "Air Up."

Read full story
Elkhart, IN

Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald's

Josiah Vargas recorded his reaction and shared the video on TikTok, where it has been viewed by millions. Imagine going to a fast food restaurant for a quick bite and getting handed a bag full of cash - $5,000, to be exact. This was the reality for Josiah Vargas, a northern Indiana man who went to a McDonald's in Elkhart, Indiana, for a McMuffin. According to the IndyStar newspaper, once at the pick-up window, Vargas was handed a large plastic McDonald's bag. At first, he might not have thought anything of it, but once in the parking lot, Vargas opened up the bag and saw it contained many smaller plastic bags with cash. He suspected it was the store's bank deposit.

Read full story
34 comments

Viral LinkedIn Cake Resume Scores Woman a New Job

One lady's short quest for new employment thought, including a cross-country cake ploy that became a LinkedIn web sensation last October, has prompted a great new gig. In a developing ocean of imaginative, competent candidates, 27-year-old Karly Pavlinac Blackburn stood apart from the opposition with a resume sheet cake that she had hand-conveyed the previous tumble to Nike central command employing Instacart conveyance, which was an impetus for various vocation discussions.

Read full story

Viral Photos of Arctic Foxes with Overgrown Claws Spark Outrage Against China Zoo

'The foxes couldn't walk ordinarily. I can see it truly is agonizing for them'. A zoo in China has experienced harsh criticism for supposed creature disregard after photographs shared via the web-based entertainment stage Weibo showed icy foxes with congested hooks. The photographs were first shared by a Weibo client named Xiumu Ayi, who visited the Changsha Environmental Zoo in Hunan territory on January twelfth.

Read full story
2 comments

40-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Discovered: A Reminder of the Power of Connection

Jeremy Weir, the person who discovered the bottle, was able to locate David Blanks, the individual who had placed the message in the bottle in June 1983. Jeremy Weir's discovery of the message in a bottle is a heartwarming reminder of the power of human connection, even across time and distance. The note, written by a young David Spaces in 1983, was a simple yet powerful message, expressing the hope that the person who found it would reach out and make contact.

Read full story

Disney Fans Rush to Take One Last Ride on Splash Mountain Before Shutdown

Disney parks in the United States are saying goodbye to the beloved "Splash Mountain" ride as it officially closes for renovation starting Monday. The ride, which has been a staple for many visitors to Disney parks since the late 1980s, will be transformed into "Tiana's Riverboat Adventure" - a riff off the film "The Princess and the Frog," which features a New Orleans-inspired setting. The new version of the ride is set to return sometime in 2024, so fans are flocking to the parks to take one final ride on the beloved log flume before it disappears.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebration

California shooting: The event happened after 10 pm (11.30 am IST) near a gathering commending the Chinese Lunar New Year. Ten people have passed on in a mass going after a neighborhood to Los Angeles in California in the US late Saturday, where a crowd of a few thousand recognized the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Connected Press said Sunday night. Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Territory Sheriff's Subject matter said harmed - some in essential condition - were taken to clinical centers.

Read full story
1 comments

Lunar New Year 2023: What to Expect in the Year of the Rabbit

Welcome to the Drawn out time of the Rabbit (or catlike, dependent upon which plan you follow)!. The Lunar New Year, generally called Chinese New Year, is a celebration of the new year that begins Sunday, January 22, and terminations on Sunday, February 5. It is commended all around the planet, particularly in China, Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Tibet.

Read full story

Viral Video of a Nepali Dance Group Grooving to 'London Thumakda

Check out the energetic performance by a Kathmandu-based dance group. The melody "London Thumakda" from the Bollywood film Sovereign has turned into a viral sensation as of late. Notwithstanding being nine years old, the melody remains famous at festivities and gatherings. A new popular video including youthful Nepali ladies moving to the energetic tune has acquired massive consideration on the web.

Read full story

New 'Saturday Night Live Promo: Sam Smith Expresses Love for Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily the Criminal

Aubrey Plaza, known for her roles in Parks and Recreation and Ingrid Goes West, will be making her hosting debut on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Plaza has been making a name for herself in the comedy world with her unique brand of deadpan humor and her ability to play comedic and dramatic roles. Fans of her work are excited to see her bring her unique style to the SNL stage.

Read full story
1 comments

Viral Video: Brave Jet Ski Rider Overcomes Giant Wave to Save Drowning Man

The sheer size of the wave, coupled with the ear-splitting boom it produced, could scare even the most courageous of persons. One of the most widespread fallacies about people who engage in risky activities or go for thrills to a significant degree is that they are immune to fear.

Read full story
1 comments

Andrew Tate's attorney questions veracity of Adin Ross' claim of visiting him in custody

Although Adin Ross' name is on the visiting list for influencers, the attorney for Andrew Tate has expressed doubts about whether or not the Twitch celebrity will be allowed to visit his client. At the same time, he is being held in a Romanian jail. Tate is currently being born for a criminal offence in Romania.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

NFL players, fans Steven Adams and Ja Morant's father fight Shannon Sharpe.

At the Laker game on Friday night, Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant, Ja Morant's dad, got into a heated disagreement, and both parties had to be separated before they could finally make up with one another.

Read full story

Watch: Young Man's Split-Second Decision Saves Child's Life

The video going viral on the internet shows a young guy reacting in time to prevent a child from being involved in an accident while in the middle of the traffic. In recent years, it has become more usual for young children to force their way out of their homes or extricate themselves from their parents' grasp, only to find themselves in the path of oncoming cars on the road with heavy foot traffic. Even while it is primarily the job of the parents to watch over their children and ensure they are safe, mainly when they are out on the roads, there are occasions when the parents fail to do so, resulting in their children being involved in an accident.

Read full story
19 comments

Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez's viral TikTok "Screaming" takes over the internet

Jennifer Coolidge has, at long last, become a member of TikTok, and none other than Jennifer Lopez will be collaborating with her on creating her first music video for the platform.

Read full story
4 comments

Virat Kohli's Instagram tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral

The best player for the Indian national team, Virat Kohli, posted a story on Instagram about Cristiano Ronaldo's fantastic performance in his first game for the Saudi club Al-Nassr on Friday, which quickly went viral.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy