Dual-Target Binding of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Discovered

Sara Irshad

SARS-CoV-2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 bivalent antibodies effective against Omicron and Omicron lineages.

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) in the US have discovered how effective antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, hit their targets. The study, published in Cell Reports, found that these antibodies bind simultaneously to two sites on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, a process known as "bivalent" binding.

This allows the antibodies to lock fundamental viral structures in place, preventing the virus from infecting host cells. The findings suggest that bivalent antibodies are effective against both early SARS-CoV-2 variants and several later Omicron variants. The researchers are now investigating how to harness the power of these antibodies in new therapeutics and vaccines.

The study analyzed nearly 400 antibodies sent by scientists worldwide to the CoVIC, headquartered at LJI. They narrowed down this considerable pool and found 66 potent antibodies that could neutralize Omicron lineage BA.1 and early sub-lineages such as BA.1.1 and BA.2. By the time they tested antibodies against Omicron lineages BA.4/5, only seven antibodies had neutralizing power.

The researchers discovered that the best neutralizing antibodies did not bind their targets, one at a time, especially strongly. Still, by locking together two adjacent RBDs at once, even Omicron had a tough time escaping. Bivalent binding equaled antibody survival against the latest variants.

The LJI team has shown the importance of imaging the intact, complete antibody as it exists in nature, a type of analysis only possible with new and powerful electron microscopes. By doing so, the team could distinguish what survived compared to what fell to the wayside upon the emergence of Omicron. Antibodies that use both their arms to anchor two RBDs at once withstood viral evolution.

In the future, the researchers will continue to test the CoVIC pool of antibodies against new SARS-CoV-2 variants. This information is essential to developing better vaccines that elicit immunity that lasts multiple seasons of viral evolution. Learning more about these antibodies can guide the creation of next-generation antibody cocktails that are more resistant to ever-emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The LJI researchers also say examining how new vaccines present the Spike protein to the immune system is critical. The more accurate the immunogen version of Spike is, and the more accurately it gives the arrangement and spacing of the parts, the more likely it will elicit neutralizing antibodies.

The findings of this study have important implications for developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. Current COVID-19 vaccines are designed to teach the body to recognize the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. Still, as the virus mutates, many once-powerful antibodies can no longer recognize their usual targets on the Spike protein. The discovery of bivalent antibodies that can bind to two sites on the Spike protein at once provides a potential solution to this problem, as these antibodies are effective against a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

To harness the power of these bivalent antibodies, scientists will need to investigate how to create vaccines and therapies that can elicit these antibodies in the body. This may involve looking at how the Spike protein is presented to the immune system in vaccines and treatments and developing new methods for identifying and isolating these bivalent antibodies.

The researchers highlighted that the study's findings provide a new avenue for developing COVID-19 vaccines and therapies that are more resistant to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and can withstand the test of time.

