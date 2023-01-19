Britney Spears takes a lighthearted approach to viral restaurant incident Photo by Sara

Popstar jokes about her viral restaurant incident, says "best part was the pasta

Britney Spears has taken a lighthearted approach to the viral incident at a California restaurant. Fans captured footage of the pop star appearing upset while having dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari. However, Spears decided to poke fun at the situation instead of getting defensive.

The couple shared a reel of themselves joking about the incident on her husband's Instagram story. In the video, Spears says, "All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally - I'm starving - was the pasta." She adds, "What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?" Asghari then enters the frame and quips, "Like a cat."

The incident occurred at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, where fans recognized Spears and began filming her. Reports suggested that the pop star got upset, covered her face with a menu, and began acting manic and speaking gibberish. However, Asghari has since debunked these reports, stating that Spears was upset about being filmed and did not have a meltdown.

Spears' approach to the incident is refreshing from the usual celebrity reaction to negative media attention. Instead of getting defensive, she has chosen to make light of the situation and even poke fun at herself. This lighthearted approach is a reminder that celebrities are human and should be allowed to have a bad day without it being turned into headline-making drama.